So New World is the talk of the internet town right now. Everyone wants to check out what’s going on with Amazon Games’ pirate-themed MMO where you can band together with friends and fight the evil Corruption trying to take over the island of Aeternum. If you’re looking to join the hundreds of thousands of other players, you may be wondering whether you should buy the New World Deluxe Edition, or just the Standard Edition, so we’re here to try and help you make sense of it all.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO