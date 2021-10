They crowd him, but only a child, bouncing with optimism, emerges fully to insist that he, this potential human being, will happen. Into her 80s but as innovative as ever, Caryl Churchill's new play, What If If Only (at the Royal Court), adds to the trend in exploring fracturing futures following the revival of Constellations in the West End, the remake of Dune soon in cinemas and the the Christmas Carols we’ll see once Dickens’ season rolls round. One might assert that the pandemic brings forward such thoughts: an encounter on a bus with a coughing passenger and one’s life goes one way; a two minute delay in finding one’s keys, a missed bus and a different future ensues.

