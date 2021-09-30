CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golcap Appoints New Director

 6 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Golcap Resources Corp. (CSE:GCP)(OTC PINK:GCRCF) (the 'Company' or 'Golcap') is pleased to announce the appointment of Monty Sutton as a director of the Company. The addition of Mr. Sutton strengthens the experience of the board of directors. Monty Sutton - Director.

Star8 Corp. Announces DTC Eligibility of Its Shares

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company ('DTC') in the United States. Star8 Corp.'s shares trade under the symbol STRH. DTC is one...
Stavvy Appoints New Chief Finance Officer and Vice President of Legal and Capital Markets to Continue Aggressive Growth

Key Hires will Support Ongoing Financial and Operational Performance as Company Scales. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Stavvy, the Boston-based, fully-integrated financial technology company making legal and financial transactions more accessible, today announced the hiring of Eduardo Arreaga as Chief Financial Officer and Jeremy Potter as VP of Legal and Capital Markets, who will be joining the legal department alongside Beth Lehman, VP of Compliance and Consumer Protection. These new leadership positions reflect the company's continuing growth on the heels of their recent $40M Series A funding round, which is the largest Series A in New England Fintech and PropTech history.
Orthofix Announces Appointment of Wayne Burris to Board of Directors

LEWISVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, today announced that Wayne C. Burris has been named to the Company’s Board of Directors and appointed to the Audit and Finance Committee. Mr. Burris served as the Senior Vice President and Chief...
CognitiveScale Names AI Industry Veteran Robert J. Picciano New Chief Executive Officer

Appointment of Former IBM Senior Vice President Headlines New Leadership Team to Fuel the Trusted AI Company. AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / CognitiveScale, the Trusted AI Company, today announced its new leadership team, starting with the appointment of former IBM Senior Vice President Robert J. Picciano as its new Chief Executive Officer. In addition to Mr. Picciano, the company is also announcing the appointments of its new Chief Revenue Officer, Mike McQuaid, its new VP of Marketing, Bart Peluso, the promotion of Gopal Krishnan to Senior Vice President of Engineering and Delivery and the transition of Akshay (Shay) Sabhikhi to Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Sabhikhi, a Cofounder, was most recently CEO at the organization, a role he held for more than seven years. CognitiveScale simplifies the development, deployment and management of AI systems, and allows organizations to operationalize AI development and governance. Investors include Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), IBM Corporation, Westly Group, and USAA.
Pharnext to Host 2021 Hybrid Research & Development Day

Attendees invited to join in person in New York, or virtually via a simultaneous live webcast, on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. CET. PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) (the 'Company'), an advanced late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company pioneering new approaches to developing innovative drug combinations based on big genomics data and artificial intelligence using its PLEOTHERAPY(TM) platform, will be hosting a hybrid Research and Development (R&D) day on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. ET / 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. CET.
Basanite, Inc. to Present at LD Micro Main Event

POMPANO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Basanite, Inc. (OTCQB:BASA) ('Basanite' or the 'Company'), a leading innovator and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products made from Basalt fiber for use in construction, today announced Simon Kay, Chief Executive Officer, will be present on behalf of the Company at LD Micro Main Event investor conference taking place October 12-14, 2021, in-person at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Bel Air in Los Angeles, California.
NovAccess Global, Inc. Expands Advisory Board

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / NovAccess Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX) announced the expansion of its Advisory Board by adding Dr. Kim Seroogy. Dr. Kim Seroogy is currently Professor of Neurology and Director of The Selma Schottenstein Harris Laboratory for Research in Parkinson's in the University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute. Dr. Seroogy has over 30 years of research experience deciphering the neurochemical and neurotrophic events underlying Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia and depression, focusing on the neuroprotective and neurorestorative roles of select growth factors.
Caldwell Enhances Life Sciences and Healthcare Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Rhian Woodisse to London Office

TORONTO, ON and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL)(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced a major enhancement to its recruiting capabilities in healthcare services, life sciences and private equity with the addition of Rhian Woodisse as a partner in Caldwell's Life Sciences and Healthcare Practice and based in the firm's London office.
LOVE Pharma Names Joshua Maurice Chief Operating Officer

Longtime Marketing, Development, and Sales Executive to Head Day-to-Day Operations for Emerging Sexual Health, Wellness, and Psychedelics Brand. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / LOVE Pharma Co. (CSE:LUV), the international sexual health, wellness, and psychedelics company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joshua Maurice as its Chief Operating Officer.
SUIC, Midas Announces The Starry Project Marketing Plan, Sign A Cooperation Agreement With Suntech That Launched Midas Products And Services in Taiwan. The Successful Strategy Will Be Replicated To Accelerate The Group's Expansion in 40 Countries

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch have signed a cooperation agreement with Suntech Taiwan for the Starry Project, the group's sales and marketing plan which has already commenced for early implementation in the Taiwan market. As part of this commitment, the group will adopt the same successful strategy to accelerate its market expansion in 40 countries' new and existing markets.
TG is Hiring in Batesville, MS

Want to experience great benefits at work? When you’re a team member at TG, you will have the opportunity to enroll in a benefit plan that is valued at $15,000 annually! TG offers some of the best benefit plans in the region. But, don’t just take our word for it. Watch Carolina’s story about how […]
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Filing of Patent Applications Under the Patent Cooperation Treaty

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company')(TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces that it has filed a full international patent application for its ZENGuard™ compound under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). The company elected to file an international patent due to the global opportunities for its technology.
Kingfisher Successfully Concludes Diamond Drilling Program at the Goldrange Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ('Kingfisher' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on diamond drilling at the Goldrange Project as the Company awaits analytical results. Goldrange is located approximately 25 km south of the town of Tatla Lake in Southwest British Columbia.
Earth Life Sciences New Domain Name for Viva Health Services

The VIVA health platform improves the efficiency of supply and co-ordinating demand. RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Earth Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CLTS) ('Company') announces that pursuant to the acquisition agreement with VIVA Health HK Limited, ('Viva Health'), the Company will launch a new website to handle health services in the United States called www.VivaBestHealth.com.
American Manganese Produces 99.99% Pure Lithium Sulfate from the RecycLiCo Process

The High Purity Sample of 'Green' Lithium was Prepared and Sent to an International Lithium Producer. SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company')(TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) is pleased to report the successful production of lithium sulfate (Li2SO4) with 99.99% purity. The bulk sample of lithium sulfate was prepared and sent to an international lithium producer to validate the patented RecycLiCo™ process.
Snipp Interactive Inc. Delivers Record Sales Bookings for the Third Quarter at USD $5.7MM, Highest in Its History

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp', the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce another historic and successful quarter. For the first time in its history the Company consummated total sales bookings of over USD $5.7MM. This beats our second quarter which was the quarter where we previously achieved record historic sales. Apart from breaking this record, this quarter marks Snipp's second consecutive quarter of sales bookings crossing the USD $5 million mark. Capping of this very successful quarter, in the last week, the Company executed 12 contracts worth USD $1.68MM. The sales bookings took place across USA, LATAM, and EMEA and across all components of the Company's modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention and Engagement) Platform.
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ('TSR' or 'the Company'), (OTC PINK:BLIS), announces the Company with its partner , Gold Hound LLC, had a very successful season of finds from the 1715 Fleet area off the East Coast of Florida, but is continuing work including with new search technologies and additional recovery operations. In addition, TSR is in the process of negotiating two other major agreements to expand its operations to include management of existing sites with a new partner company and joining overseas operations on known treasure wreck sites.
AMPD Announces FY 2021 Annual Financial and Operational Performance Highlights

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ('AMPD' or the 'Company') (CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0), a next generation digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce the filing of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021 ('FY 2021'), closing the books on a year that featured strong execution in the face of significant challenges, the successful establishment of new scalable strategies and gains in topline results, EBITDA and net cash, which have helped to drive current shareholder value.
