Golcap Appoints New Director

Appointment of Former IBM Senior Vice President Headlines New Leadership Team to Fuel the Trusted AI Company. AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / CognitiveScale, the Trusted AI Company, today announced its new leadership team, starting with the appointment of former IBM Senior Vice President Robert J. Picciano as its new Chief Executive Officer. In addition to Mr. Picciano, the company is also announcing the appointments of its new Chief Revenue Officer, Mike McQuaid, its new VP of Marketing, Bart Peluso, the promotion of Gopal Krishnan to Senior Vice President of Engineering and Delivery and the transition of Akshay (Shay) Sabhikhi to Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Sabhikhi, a Cofounder, was most recently CEO at the organization, a role he held for more than seven years. CognitiveScale simplifies the development, deployment and management of AI systems, and allows organizations to operationalize AI development and governance. Investors include Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), IBM Corporation, Westly Group, and USAA.

BUSINESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO