CRISPR Gene-Editing Experiment Partly Restores Vision In Legally Blind Patients
Carlene Knight's vision was so bad that she couldn't even maneuver around the call center where she works using her cane. But that's changed as a result of volunteering for a landmark medical experiment. Her vision has improved enough for her to make out doorways, navigate hallways, spot objects and even see colors. Knight is one of seven patients with a rare eye disease who volunteered to let doctors modify their DNA by injecting the revolutionary gene-editing tool CRISPR directly into cells that are still in their bodies. Knight and [another volunteer in the experiment, Michael Kalberer] gave NPR exclusive interviews about their experience. This is the first time researchers worked with CRISPR this way. Earlier experiments had removed cells from patients' bodies, edited them in the lab and then infused the modified cells back into the patients. [...]science.slashdot.org
