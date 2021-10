As per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Toronto Maple Leafs have signed head coach Sheldon Keefe to a two-year contract extension. Keefe, 41, is entering his third season as the Leafs’ head coach, though this is poised to be the first time he’s coached for 82 games. He took over in November 2019 from head coach Mike Babcock, helping salvage a Leafs season that seemed to be in a tailspin, and he led Toronto to impressive regular season results in 2021, finishing atop the ad hoc North Division. However, playoff success has continued to elude the Leafs under Keefe; he has a qualifying loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets (in 2020) and a first-round loss to the Montreal Canadiens (in 2021) to his name.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO