Newport, NH

Forum, Sept. 30: The right-wing antics of Sununu, Executive Council

Valley News
 6 days ago

The right-wing antics of Sununu, Executive Council. Watching the members of New Hampshire’s Executive Council behave like Keystone Cops would be funny if real lives weren’t being hurt by their shenanigans. They voted to defund women’s health services, and then a few days later performed what amounted to a finger-pointing backward moonwalk trying to excuse their bad policy vote by blaming the Department of Health and Human Services for not providing enough information.

