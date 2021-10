An Illinois man has died of rabies, marking the first human case of the disease in the state since 1954, the Illinois Department of Public Health reports. According to the release, a Lake County resident in his 80s awoke to a bat on his neck — which sounds (and is) terrifying, though wildlife experts have since concluded that the man quite literally had a bat colony living in his home.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO