CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

AEW Dynamite Recap & Analysis 9/29/21

By WNW Staff
wrestlingnewsworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's Wednesday night, and you know what that means...AEW is LIVE from Rochester, NY!. A loud "Brodie" chant starts us off from the crowd as CM Punk makes his way through the arena and to the commentary booth. It's all about the BOOM!. Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy. They lock...

www.wrestlingnewsworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 9/29 – WKH – Rhodes to the Top initial reaction including Brandi & Cody, NXT ratings drop back down, AEW Dynamite review including MJF-Darby, Guevara unseats Miro, more (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller begins with initial thoughts on “Rhodes to the Top” including when Brandi Rhodes came across as sympathetic and likable and how that all went off course late in the show, plus how Cody came across, and what else stood out. Then a quick look at the drop in NXT 2.0 ratings followed by a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite including Sammy Guevara unseating Miro for the TNT Title, Adam Cole vs. Jungle Boy, MJF sets up a feud with Darby Allin, and more.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 9/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Dehnel: Sammy Guevara wins TNT Championship in main event, Jungle Boy vs. Adam Cole, Danielson and Elite confrontation, Punk on commentary, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Joel Dehnel of PWTorch.com to discuss AEW Dynamite with an onsite correspondent, callers, and emails. Discussion points include Sammy Guevara as TNT Championship, Guevara’s future as a babyface, Miro’s ceiling in AEW, Arn Anderson’s promo on Cody Rhodes, Cody as a heel, Jungle Boy vs. Adam Cole, “Rhodes to the Top” reality show, pros and cons of going with Danielson vs. Omega at Full Gear, and more.
WWE
wrestlingnewsworld.com

AEW Dynamite Two Year Anniversary Preview 10.6.21

Tonight the men and women of All Elite Wrestling celebrate the two year anniversary of Dynamite. On October 2nd, 2019 a new hotshot promotion made a HUGE splash and proved they can hang with the best of the best promotions in the industry. Tonight the newly crowned TNT Champion, Sammy...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Christian Cage
Person
Orange Cassidy
Person
Lio
Person
Jon Moxley
Person
Sammy Guevara
Person
Eddie Kingston
Person
Darby Allin
Person
Tony Schiavone
Person
Adam Cole
firstsportz.com

Raw Superstar suffers a broken rib after Randy Orton delivers an RKO

Randy Orton is one of the biggest Superstars to have ever stepped inside the squared circle. Over the years he has been infamous for delivering the three most vicious letters in the sports entertainment history – R-K-O. One of the Raw Superstars learnt it the hard way. This week on...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

BREAKING: New WWE Champion Crowned On Monday Night Raw

They went big. Money in the Bank is one of the biggest game changers in wrestling as you can see someone go from absolutely nothing to the champion in one match. It has been used regularly for over fifteen years now and still packs quite the punch. You don’t see it used often but it works well when it does. That is the case again as we have a new champion.
WWE
worldboxingnews.net

Former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder stretched out in camp video

Deontay Wilder found the perfect way to release any creaks in his back this week as the former world heavyweight champion continues training. Wilder is preparing for a trilogy battle with Tyson Fury on October 9th. For the challenge, he has enlisted a new trainer in Malik Scott. Whether this...
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling World

Huge WWE star attacks Roman Reigns

Over the past year and a half, WWE has elevated the character of Roman Reigns to the maximum. The wrestler, who returned to SummerSlam 2020, became the authentic ruler of the Stanford company and since that time no one has been able to pin him or stop his rise. The...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew All Out#Aew Dynamite#Combat
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE RUMOR: Brock Lesnar May Be On The Move For A Big Reason

It’s another way to go with him. The WWE Draft is coming up in about two weeks and that means we are going to be in for some major changes. The Draft is the kind of thing that can shake up WWE in a huge way and with so many other events coming up, it can be fascinating to see what might be happening. We might have an idea of one of the bigger moves, and it might have some bigger implications.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star’s Friends Want Him To Jump To AEW

The wrestling landscape has certainly changed quite a bit over the last two years, and fans have seen a number of talents jump ship from WWE to AEW. In recent weeks CM Punk, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson have all joined the company, and now the wrestling world is waiting to see who might be next.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Controversial Star Reportedly Returning To Wrestling Later This Week

She’s not done yet. There are a lot of wrestlers around the world and in today’s environment, it is nearly impossible to not see everyone at some point. This can work in both good or bad ways, as fans can see and remember a lot of things that are said and done. Now a wrestler with some controversy in her past is getting another chance ni the business.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Preview For Tonight (9/22)

The big Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT will air live tonight from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York City. Tonight’s show will feature Bryan Danielson’s in-ring debut against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a non-title bout, plus Ruby Soho challenging AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker for the title.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

AEW Rampage Viewership For 9/24/21

AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 640,000 total viewers for their two hour show on Friday night. They drew a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic. ShowBuzz Daily reported the news. The first hour was watched by 727,000 viewers and did a 0.32 rating in the key 18 – 49 demo. The second hour was watched by 552,000 viewers and did a 0.25 demo rating. Those are both very good numbers for the late 10PM-12AM timeslot on a Friday night. The first hour of the show ranked #1 on all of cable, while the second hour ranked #4 on cable for the night. In comparison to last week, 642,000 viewers watched the first hour of the show, while 727,000 viewers watched this week’s first hour so there was a big increase.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

AEW Dynamite: Preview and Predictions for September 29, 2021

AEW Dynamite is back on Wednesday night and will be broadcast from Rochester, New York, the hometown of the late, great Brodie Lee. Coming off of their Grand Slam episodes, AEW will look to continue their momentum with another strong card, steeped in storytelling. In addition to the strong match...
WWE
Fightful

Lio Rush Returns To AEW On 9/29 AEW Dynamite

Lio Rush returned to AEW on Wednesday's Dynamite with a new vignette explaining his business style. Lio explained that he is LBO Lio with LBO standing for Leverage Buy Out. He borrows money against companies that needs guidance and he is the capital. He makes profits to pay off loans to make sure everyone is straight.
WWE
Fightful

Brodie Lee Jr And Amanda Huber Help Reunite Dark Order On 9/29 AEW Dynamite

Brodie Lee Jr (Negative One) and Amanda Huber helped get Dark Order on the same page on AEW Dynamite, leading them to victory in a 16-man tag team match. Dark Order has been in-fighting for months ever since Hangman Page took a leave of absence, but in Brodie Lee's hometown of Rochester, Negative One and Amanda made them feel Brodie's presence.
WWE
wrestlingnewsworld.com

Chris Van Vliet Sits Down with Former WWE Superstar JONAH fka Bronson Reed

A couple of months ago it was announced that JONAH fka Bronson Reed was released from WWE. Before being released it seemed like a lock that he would move up to the main roster. He was also competing in dark matches and on Main Event. Recently he sat down with...
WWE
FanSided

AEW Dynamite: 2 things that went right on the Sept. 29 episode

Following a successful pair of Grand Slam shows at Arthur Ashe Stadium, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) ventured a bit further north to Rochester, NY — the hometown of the late Mr. Brodie Lee — for this week’s episode of Dynamite. As fans have come to expect, the young promotion Wednesday’s...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy