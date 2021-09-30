AEW Dynamite Recap & Analysis 9/29/21

AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 640,000 total viewers for their two hour show on Friday night. They drew a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic. ShowBuzz Daily reported the news. The first hour was watched by 727,000 viewers and did a 0.32 rating in the key 18 – 49 demo. The second hour was watched by 552,000 viewers and did a 0.25 demo rating. Those are both very good numbers for the late 10PM-12AM timeslot on a Friday night. The first hour of the show ranked #1 on all of cable, while the second hour ranked #4 on cable for the night. In comparison to last week, 642,000 viewers watched the first hour of the show, while 727,000 viewers watched this week’s first hour so there was a big increase.
Comments / 0