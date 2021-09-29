CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enbridge’s new Line 3 pipeline is ready to transport oil from Canada to the United States.

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnbridge’s new Line 3 pipeline is ready to transport oil from Canada to the United States. Enbridge stated that the replacement Line 3 pipeline, the first new conduit from Canada’s oil sands to US refineries in years, is “largely done” and will be ready to transport oil starting Friday. The...

washingtonnewsday.com

michiganradio.org

Hoping to avoid Enbridge Line 5 shutdown, Canada asks U.S. to negotiate

The Canadian government wants a federal judge to halt Michigan’s efforts to shut down the Line 5 pipeline until Canadian and U.S. diplomats can talk it out. On Monday, a lawyer for the Canadian government alerted U.S. District Court Judge Janet Neff that Canada has officially invoked a 1977 treaty, part of which says that “no public authority” in either the U.S. or Canada can impede the flow of petroleum products through international pipelines like Line 5.
U.S. POLITICS
jwnenergy.com

Canada invokes pipeline treaty with U.S. in dispute over Line 5 pipeline

Canada is formally invoking a 1977 pipeline treaty with the United States in a bid to prevent Michigan from turning off the taps to Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline. Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement Monday that the transit pipeline treaty “guarantees the uninterrupted transit of light crude oil and natural gas liquids between the two countries.''
INDUSTRY
State
Wisconsin State
Duluth News Tribune

Reaction to Enbridge Line 3 pipeline beginning service on Oct. 1

“Line 3 is a crime against the environment and Indigenous rights, waters and lands, and it marks the end of the tar sands era -- but not the end of the resistance to it. Enbridge has raced to build this line before the federal court has passed judgment on our appeals about the line, but the people have: We believe the most expensive tar sands oil pipeline ever built in the U.S. will be the last," said Winona LaDuke, Executive Director of Honor the Earth. “And I personally want to recognize the many Water Protectors over the years who came from Native communities, from Minnesota cities and from around the country to put their lives on hold to bear witness to the dangerous environmental folly that is Line 3. Your brave efforts about Enbridge’s Line 3 have reshaped the world’s views on the climate crisis we are in, the Treaty Rights of the Anishinaabe, and the escalating divestment in fossil fuels around the world and here at home. You are the true heroes of this tragic saga.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KARE 11

Enbridge pipeline will be up and running Friday

MINNEAPOLIS — Following years of legal battles and protests, Enbridge says the Line 3 pipeline will be operational on Friday. The pipeline starts its snaking journey in Alberta, Canada and runs through North Dakota and Minnesota before connecting with an Enbridge terminal in Superior, Wisconsin. The project was completed despite...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Justin Trudeau
redlakenationnews.com

Controversial Line 3 done; oil set to flow Friday, Enbridge says

Oil will begin flowing through the controversial new Line 3 pipeline across northern Minnesota on Friday after Enbridge announced that work on the controversial project is "substantially complete." The $3 billion-plus pipeline is a replacement for the 50-year-old Line 3, which is corroding and operating at half capacity. Construction of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WausauPilot

Enbridge: Line 3 replacement complete; oil will flow Friday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Enbridge announced Wednesday that construction on the upgrade of its Line 3 crude oil pipeline across Minnesota is “substantially complete” and that the company will start filling it with oil later this week. The Canadian-based company’s president and CEO, Al Monaco, said in a statement that the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wwisradio.com

Enbridge Line 3 Opponents Plan To Keep Fighting Pipeline

Opponents of Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 vow to continue their fight in the courts as Enbridge announced its pipeline upgrade across northern Minnesota will be operational by tomorrow (Friday). Winona LaDuke with Honor the Earth says federal courts have consistently ruled against pipeline projects. She calls them “export pipelines for profits in the middle of a climate crisis.” Minnesota Republican state Representative Josh Heintzeman says opponents are not targeting only Line 3, but any pipeline improvement or construction project. Environmentalists warn that 760-thousand barrels of oil flowing through the pipeline every day pose significant risks to Minnesota’s rivers and clean water.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
lptv.org

Enbridge Finishes Line 3 Pipeline Amid Pushback

After less than a year of construction, Enbridge Energy says construction of its Line 3 oil pipeline is now complete. The process to reconstruct of Line 3 began in 2014. By November 2020, the new Line 3 was constructed in Canada, North Dakota, and Wisconsin but not yet in Minnesota. One month later, Minnesota state and federal regulators granted the permits to begin construction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Canada#Oil Markets#Oil Company#North American#Afp#Americans#Hec Montreal
MinnPost

Enbridge says Line 3 work is complete; oil to begin moving through pipeline on Friday

No pipe dream. The AP reports (via KARE): “Enbridge says the upgrade and expansion of its Line 3 pipeline across Minnesota is complete and will become operational on Friday. … The project was completed despite stiff opposition from local tribes, environmentalists and others, saying that the 337-mile pipeline violated treaty rights, would worsen climate change and would risk spills.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Enbridge Announces “Substantial” Completion of Line 3 Pipeline

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — After first becoming operational in the late 1960s the line 3 pipeline began to deteriorate over time. Now Enbridge is close to opening its replacement pipeline having made the new pipe twice as thick while also adding state-of-the-art engineering. The pipeline starts in Alberta, Canada and goes...
SUPERIOR, WI
pinejournal.com

Enbridge Line 3 will enter service and move oil Friday

Enbridge's Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota is expected to begin moving oil Friday after more than 10 months of construction. The Canadian company on Wednesday morning announced the crude-oil pipeline was "substantially complete" and that it expected it to enter service. "After more than eight years of many...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Matt Lillywhite

Major Food Shortages Are Coming To The United States

If you've recently been to the grocery store, you probably noticed a few empty shelves. Many people are unable to buy everything on their shopping list. And, unfortunately, experts predict that food shortages across the United States will get much worse over the coming months.
AFP

Nord Stream 2 operator begins filling controversial pipeline

The operator of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany -- criticised by some Western countries as a geopolitical weapon -- said on Monday it had begun filling the pipeline with gas. The latest step pushing the Baltic Sea pipeline to completion comes as Europe faces an energy crisis with natural gas reserves at a low level and energy prices surging. "The gas-in procedure for the first string of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline has started," Nord Stream 2 AG said in a statement. "This string will be gradually filled to build the required inventory and pressure as a prerequisite for the later technical tests," said the Switzerland-based company, which is owned by a subsidiary of Russian gas giant Gazprom.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

