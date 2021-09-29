CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A study in the United States discovered traces of 450 pesticides in popular fruits and vegetables.

By Jonathan Edwards
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study in the United States discovered traces of 450 pesticides in popular fruits and vegetables. Consumer Reports found residues of more than 450 distinct pesticides in common fruits and vegetables after analyzing five years of data collected by the US Department of Agriculture. Pesticide levels in several vegetables and fruits above the CR’s potentially dangerous threshold in some circumstances.

