Cristiano Ronaldo and the returning Edinson Cavani could form an “exciting” strike partnership at Manchester United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said. Ronaldo has scored in all three of his appearances since returning to the club at the end of the transfer window but has yet to feature alongside the Uruguay striker, who has been out with a minor injury. Cavani has been limited to just 38 minutes so far this season but is set to be available for United’s home match against Aston Villa on Saturday after returning to training this week. The 34-year-old scored 12 goals in...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO