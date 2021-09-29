CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The United States and the European Union have pledged to work together on technology issues, including semiconductors and China.

By George Mackie
washingtonnewsday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States and the European Union have pledged to work together on technology issues, including semiconductors and China. Officials from the United States and the European Union pledged to work together on a variety of technological and trade problems in order to ensure semiconductor supplies and offset China’s dominance on Wednesday.

washingtonnewsday.com

