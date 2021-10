Photos from Kansas city Metro Senior Softball League. The batter drives a shot down the left field line. He rounds first and considers going for second, but the left fielder gets to the ball and makes a strong throw to the cutoff. This play could describe Royals action, or that of the Monarchs, or at any level of competition from college and high school down to T-ball. What makes this different is that it is slow pitch softball played by men and women who are members of the Kansas City Metro Senior Softball League (KCMSSL) where the batters and fielders may be in their sixties, seventies, eighties and older.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO