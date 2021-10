HARRISBURG – When asked on WKOK’s On The Mark Thursday morning whether the Pennsylvania GOP’s election investigation is time and money well spent, Valley State Senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) said, “I don’t know. This has been the top two or three issues over the last 12 months that I have heard from constituents in my district. So if that’s the case heading into more elections, that’s not a good thing. We need to answer questions and make sure people are comfortable that elections are safe and secure.”

BERWICK, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO