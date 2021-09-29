CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heartland, Cross County visit Bluehawks for volleyball

York News-Times
HASTINGS – Both the Heartland Huskies and the Cross County Cougars traveled to Hastings St. Cecilia for first day of the two-day St. Cecilia Volleyball Tournament. Cross County came into the tournament on a 10 match win streak and went 1-2 on the day. The Cougars topped the Heartland Huskies 18-25, 25-10 and 25-21, but lost to St. Cecilia 2-0 by the scores of 25-10 and 25-18 and Superior also in a sweep 25-20 and 25-19.

