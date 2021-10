SPRINGFIELD – State Sen. Eric Lesser, state Reps. Carlos Gonzalez, Jake Olivera and Orlando Ramos gathered at the Zoo in Forest Park on Oct. 1 to present an additional $50,000 in state funding for the zoo. Gonzalez said obtaining the funding was a “united effort” by the delegation. Lesser noted that many zoos closed around the nation due to the pandemic. Lesser noted that earlier in the year the zoo received $175,000 in funding. The zoo’s executive director, Sarah Tsitso, explained the zoo has been increasingly active with programs for students and has added two animals who were in attendance for the announcement, a cockatoo and an opossum – both rescue animals.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 21 HOURS AGO