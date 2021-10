MUSKOGEE, Okla - The SWOSU Men's Golf team competed in the 23rd Annual NSU Golf Classic Monday and Tuesday at Muskogee Golf Club and finished seventh as a team. Heston Brown finished T-14, at even par with a low round of 68 during his second round and tied with Sam Tandy from Harding. One shot behind Brown was Gregor Wreck, who finished T-16 at +1 with a low round of 69 during his second round. Conner Boydston finished T-60 at +11. The Bulldogs also had Gerardo Herrera, who finished T-70, shooting +13 and Mariano Racca, who finished T-80, shooting +16.

MUSKOGEE, OK ・ 14 DAYS AGO