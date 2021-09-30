CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golcap Appoints New Director

 6 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Golcap Resources Corp. (CSE:GCP)(OTC PINK:GCRCF) (the 'Company' or 'Golcap') is pleased to announce the appointment of Monty Sutton as a director of the Company. The addition of Mr. Sutton strengthens the experience of the board of directors. Monty Sutton - Director.

austinnews.net

Stavvy Appoints New Chief Finance Officer and Vice President of Legal and Capital Markets to Continue Aggressive Growth

Key Hires will Support Ongoing Financial and Operational Performance as Company Scales. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Stavvy, the Boston-based, fully-integrated financial technology company making legal and financial transactions more accessible, today announced the hiring of Eduardo Arreaga as Chief Financial Officer and Jeremy Potter as VP of Legal and Capital Markets, who will be joining the legal department alongside Beth Lehman, VP of Compliance and Consumer Protection. These new leadership positions reflect the company's continuing growth on the heels of their recent $40M Series A funding round, which is the largest Series A in New England Fintech and PropTech history.
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Notice of Accelerated Expiry of Warrants

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF) gives notice of accelerated expiry to the holders of 760,848 common share purchase warrants ('2021 Warrants') of the Company, which were issued pursuant to a private placement completed on April 8, 2021 and 1,419,753 warrants (the '2020 Warrants') of the Company which were issued pursuant to a private placement completed on July 6, 2020.
Marijuana Company of America Inc. to Present at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCOA) ('the Company'), a diversified holding company with operations and investments throughout the cannabis industry, today announced that Jesus Quintero, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place in person at the Marriott Marquis in New York City October 14-15, 2021.
Lucky Appoints New Board Member and Grants Incentive Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) 'Lucky' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of a new independent board member, Mr. Roy McDowall. Mr. McDowall is a capital markets professional with over 25 years of experience with Canadian based boutique...
CognitiveScale Names AI Industry Veteran Robert J. Picciano New Chief Executive Officer

Appointment of Former IBM Senior Vice President Headlines New Leadership Team to Fuel the Trusted AI Company. AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / CognitiveScale, the Trusted AI Company, today announced its new leadership team, starting with the appointment of former IBM Senior Vice President Robert J. Picciano as its new Chief Executive Officer. In addition to Mr. Picciano, the company is also announcing the appointments of its new Chief Revenue Officer, Mike McQuaid, its new VP of Marketing, Bart Peluso, the promotion of Gopal Krishnan to Senior Vice President of Engineering and Delivery and the transition of Akshay (Shay) Sabhikhi to Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Sabhikhi, a Cofounder, was most recently CEO at the organization, a role he held for more than seven years. CognitiveScale simplifies the development, deployment and management of AI systems, and allows organizations to operationalize AI development and governance. Investors include Norwest Venture Partners, Intel Capital, M12 (Microsoft Ventures), IBM Corporation, Westly Group, and USAA.
Cann American Corp. Elaborates On Reg A Cancellation and Provides Shareholder Update

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Cann American Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA), the 'Company', is pleased to provide this shareholder update. Recently, the Company has withdrawn its Regulation A (Reg A) filing with the SEC. Regulation A is an exemption from registration from public offerings that essentially allows a qualified issuer to sell unrestricted stock to investors at a discount to current market value.
LOVE Pharma Names Joshua Maurice Chief Operating Officer

Longtime Marketing, Development, and Sales Executive to Head Day-to-Day Operations for Emerging Sexual Health, Wellness, and Psychedelics Brand. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / LOVE Pharma Co. (CSE:LUV), the international sexual health, wellness, and psychedelics company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joshua Maurice as its Chief Operating Officer.
NovAccess Global, Inc. Expands Advisory Board

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / NovAccess Global, Inc. (OTC PINK:XSNX) announced the expansion of its Advisory Board by adding Dr. Kim Seroogy. Dr. Kim Seroogy is currently Professor of Neurology and Director of The Selma Schottenstein Harris Laboratory for Research in Parkinson's in the University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute. Dr. Seroogy has over 30 years of research experience deciphering the neurochemical and neurotrophic events underlying Parkinson's disease, schizophrenia and depression, focusing on the neuroprotective and neurorestorative roles of select growth factors.
Element79 Gold Announces Execution of Agreements for Acquisition of Significant Gold Portfolio in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) ('Element79 Gold', the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has entered into a securities exchange agreement (the 'Securities Exchange Agreement') with 1316524 B.C. Ltd. ('Goldco') and the securityholders of Goldco, pursuant to which it will acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities of Goldco.
TG is Hiring in Batesville, MS

Want to experience great benefits at work? When you’re a team member at TG, you will have the opportunity to enroll in a benefit plan that is valued at $15,000 annually! TG offers some of the best benefit plans in the region. But, don’t just take our word for it. Watch Carolina’s story about how […]
ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Filing of Patent Applications Under the Patent Cooperation Treaty

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company')(TSXV:ZEN)(OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces that it has filed a full international patent application for its ZENGuard™ compound under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). The company elected to file an international patent due to the global opportunities for its technology.
RE Royalties Enters into Additional CAD $0.8 Million Loan Agreement with Switch Power for Energy Storage Projects in Ontario

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE) ('RE Royalties' or the 'Company'), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, has entered into a second loan agreement with Switch Power Ontario Battery Operations Corp. ('Switch OpCo'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Switch Power Corporation ('Switch Power'), for $786,750 (the 'Second Acquisition Loan') to finance the purchase of a portfolio of ten battery energy storage development projects located in Ontario (the 'Development Projects').
Earth Life Sciences New Domain Name for Viva Health Services

The VIVA health platform improves the efficiency of supply and co-ordinating demand. RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Earth Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CLTS) ('Company') announces that pursuant to the acquisition agreement with VIVA Health HK Limited, ('Viva Health'), the Company will launch a new website to handle health services in the United States called www.VivaBestHealth.com.
AMPD Announces FY 2021 Annual Financial and Operational Performance Highlights

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ('AMPD' or the 'Company') (CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0), a next generation digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce the filing of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021 ('FY 2021'), closing the books on a year that featured strong execution in the face of significant challenges, the successful establishment of new scalable strategies and gains in topline results, EBITDA and net cash, which have helped to drive current shareholder value.
TPII to Provide Renewable Energy Enabling Energy Storage Solution for Crypto Mining

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. (OTCPK:TPII), a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending Triad Pro eCell, is pleased to announce it is currently developing an energy storage solution, based on the Triad eCell, to store excess energy from renewables and other sources. Given the energy demand of crypto mining and the recent shutdowns in China, the US is seeing an increase in mining operations and rising energy costs during peak demand hours. TPII's solution aims to store energy during high renewable energy production hours and other periods of excess production, lowering the energy cost for crypto mining, reducing overall carbon footprint, and increasing profitability.
Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces Successful Recovery Season and Additional Endeavors

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ('TSR' or 'the Company'), (OTC PINK:BLIS), announces the Company with its partner , Gold Hound LLC, had a very successful season of finds from the 1715 Fleet area off the East Coast of Florida, but is continuing work including with new search technologies and additional recovery operations. In addition, TSR is in the process of negotiating two other major agreements to expand its operations to include management of existing sites with a new partner company and joining overseas operations on known treasure wreck sites.
