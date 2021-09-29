CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

REVIEW: 'Malignant' is a genuine and refreshing horror flick

By AustinPlourde
Omaha.com
 8 days ago

I love horror movies and I am sure, growing up, my parents loved seeing my reaction to them. Most of the time I would be hunched up in the fetal position and would cover my eyes with my hand. I, of course, would only peek out at the movie when I thought it was safe.

omaha.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

14 Family Horror Films That Were Too Scary For Kids

Ask anyone about the memorable movies of their childhood, and chances are there will be at least one that has left some long-lasting trauma. We all remember those films that we watched at a tender and vulnerable age that scarred us for life. In some cases, it's because we watched "grown up" movies when we were too young; more often than not, though, it's because we watched a PG film that ended up containing something horrific, terrifying, or heinous that gave us nightmares for weeks.
RELATIONSHIPS
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Jason Statham Movie Is Dominating Netflix

In terms of Netflix subscribers flocking to a star’s back catalog any time a new movie is made available, Jason Statham is quickly earning a reputation as the streaming service’s chrome-domed, ass-kicking version of Adam Sandler, such is the popularity of his mid-budget actioners on the world’s most popular streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wan
Person
Annabelle Wallis
Marin Independent Journal

Review: ‘Immortal Reckoning’ brings the campy adult horror

Devotees of the macabre are cordially invited to get their spines tingled and gooses bumped at “The Immortal Reckoning.” A gleefully campy haunted house, this creepy hour-long performance art piece immerses you in the stately labyrinth of the Old Mint in San Francisco, now transformed into a highly theatrical maze of assorted supernatural lore.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Decider

‘Malignant’

Looking for a horror movie that’s completely batshit? Look no further than genre master James Wan’s latest chiller, Malignant. Annabelle Wallis stars as Madison Mitchell, a woman tormented by a dark entity from her past—a demonic-like presence named Gabriel—with whom she is psychically connected. Madison must watch helplessly as Gabriel kills people. Her only hope? That her adopted sister Sydney (Maddie Hasson) and plucky Detective Kekoa Shaw (George Young) figure out who or what has this hold on her soul. With a completely bonkers third-act twist, Malignant solidifies James Wan as one of modern horror’s most prolific voices.
MOVIES
Variety

The Spookiest Horror Movies to Stream on Paramount Plus This Halloween

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Spooky season is upon us, meaning it’s officially time to indulge in all your bloody and gory cravings. And what better way to induce some much-desired fear than with a spine-tingling horror movie? There’s no shortage of thrilling and creepy films for horror buffs to binge through the month of October, and luckily streamers such as Paramount Plus make it easier than ever to stream...
MOVIES
uisjournal.com

Malignant is a Terrible Horror Movie, but a Passable Comedy

Malignant is an attempt at a horror film from director James Wan, most famous for directing the original Saw and more recently the Aquaman films. The movie has some credible body horror and some interesting and, at times, disturbing visuals but the story quickly devolves into what can only be described as an unintentional dark comedy of the wacky rather than the ironic vein.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Horror Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Thriller Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Although good movies and shows, like Squid Game, continue to pop up on Netflix, it’s always nice to find a movie you saw years ago or may have flown under your radar when it came out. Premonition could be one of those films for you. The movie was released in...
TV & VIDEOS
Newsbug.info

BOB AT THE MOVIES: 'Malignant': Horror movie filled with unintentional laughs

It was not a good weekend for new releases. Studios weren’t eager to release many movies in the shadow of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”. And considering that movie’s $35 million second-weekend haul, I can’t say I blame them. The best-performing new release didn’t even come in...
MOVIES
buchtelite.com

“Malignant” Embraces ‘90s Horror and Falls Flat

“Malignant” is the newest movie by critically acclaimed horror director, James Wan. “Malignant” tells the story of a woman that is being flooded with paralyzing visions of stranger’s deaths. She ends up finding out that they are real life murders. “Malignant” is a direct homage to ‘90s horror movies by...
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Review: PREMAN, Indonesian Action Flick Delivers Heart, Emotion, and Kicks

At one point in writer-director Randolph Zaini’s feature-length debut, Preman, Pak Guru (Kiki Narendra), a depth-free, mustache-twirling villain, marvels that the best laid plans of gangsters, gang bosses (like him), and a Buddha-like real-estate developer have gone sideways due to the combination of a deaf man, Sandi (Khiva Iskak, delivering a suitably intense, committed performance), his angelic preteen son, Pandu (Muzakki Ramdhan), and a gang filled with near-useless “imbeciles” who keep failing to take Sandi down. Understandable, of course, given that the series of blood-soaked events leading to that particular scene have left Guru short on disposable imbeciles and/or henchmen, Sandi, bruised, bloodied, and unsurprisingly unbowed, and a not immodest trail of civilian casualties in their wake.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
cardinalpointsonline.com

In the Reels: ‘Malignant’ difficult to diagnose

James Wan, the Malaysianborn writer-director, has been one of the most vital horror filmmakers of the century so far. In 2004, he created a new horror movement with “Saw”. that would spawn lesser sequels and even worse rip-offs. These films filled the screen with as much blood and gore as one can stomach. While these films aren’t for everyone, money talks and there are seven sequels in the franchise. The latest of which was released during the pandemic, “Spiral: From the Book of Saw.”
MOVIES
suindependent.com

Movie Review: “Malignant” is an entertaining and relentlessly bonkers Giallo-laced slasher movie!

MOVIE REVIEW: MALIGNANT (R) “Malignant” is an entertaining and relentlessly bonkers Giallo-laced slasher movie!. Halloween is upon us and if you’re looking for a new genre film worth watching this witching season, I wholeheartedly recommend James Wan’s “Malignant,” a bonkers, balls-to-the-wall slice of Giallo-laced slasher horror that, for whatever reason, seems to be dividing genre film fans. True, this isn’t the sort of haunting, “Conjuring”/”Insidious”-like the movie the marketing slightly implies it might be. Instead, this is something else entirely. What is it, exactly? Well, let’s just say that “Malignant” leans heavily into its campy sensibilities, and it’s all the more entertaining for it.
MOVIES
Escapist Magazine

The Walking Dead S11E6 Review: ‘On the Inside’ Offers a True Horror Episode

This review contains spoilers for The Walking Dead season 11, episode 6, “On the Inside.”. The final season of The Walking Dead is rounding into form with its third consecutive episode that I’d rate as good or better. While my favorite Walking Dead memories usually relate to the somber character moments, this week’s episode, “On the Inside,” is memorable for its great pacing and commitment to make a true horror episode — which arrives just in time for Halloween.
TV SERIES
Sonoma Index Tribune

Eyes Part 2: Classic French horror flick

“Eyes Without a Face” (1960) addresses an important issue head-on: if you precipitate a car accident that leaves your daughter’s face burned and mutilated beyond recognition, there’s only one way to atone — by stealing the skin from other girls and sewing it over the meaty lumps of your daughter’s face. The unfortunate father, Génessier (Pierre Brasseur), is lucky enough to be a doctor specializing in “heterograft” of tissues from one mammal to another.
MOVIES
EW.com

Titane review: Buckle your seatbelts, this body-horror sensation is outrageously good

Movies are not generally meant to be a cardiac event, but it's actually hard sometimes to catch your breath in the midst of the flaming auto-erotic mania that is Titane — the winner of the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival and certainly one of most visceral, if not outright divisive experiences on screen this year. You may love it, you may hate it; you may need to seriously reconsider your relationship to your steering wheel. French filmmaker Julia Ducournau soaks her berserk body horror (out this Friday) in so much blood and motor oil, you might even find yourself checking under your fingernails by the end.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Bingo Hell’ Review: The Door Prize Is Death in This Effortful Blumhouse Horror Comedy

One of the lesser-sung items among umpteen offbeat little ’70s movies was Larry Yust’s “Homebodies.” That 1974 black comedy on the cusp of horror was about a community of frail old retirees who turn out to be surprisingly vigorous — even homicidal — in defending their homes from the callous forces of market-driven “progress.” A similar premise is the starting point for “Bingo Hell,” which alongside “Black as Night” kicks off the second quartet of genre features premiering under the “Welcome to the Blumhouse” umbrella on Amazon Prime. This first full-length solo directorial project for Gigi Saul Guerrero exchanges the...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy