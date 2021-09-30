CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Eternal Beings NFT prices plunge after rapper Lil Uzi Vert deletes promo Twitter posts

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eternal Beings team stated on Discord that Lil Uzi Vert has only temporarily walked back from the NFT project to work on his new album. The floor price of Eternal Beings NFTs plunged after affiliated celebrity rapper Lil Uzi Vert deleted his promotional posts about the project. The Solana-based...

hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Uzi Vert Shows Off 320 Pound Deadlift On IG

Lil Uzi Vert is all about gains. Amidst hints at The Pink Tape's existence and potential release, new music previews with Drake and Erykah Badu and a "Blue Notes 2" Tonight Show performance alongside fellow Philly rapper Meek Mill, it seems as if Uzi is only focused on one thing: getting shredded.
FITNESS
HipHopDX.com

Did Lil Uzi Vert Sabotage Eternal Beings NFT For Album Studio Time?

Cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens are becoming the wave in Hip Hop culture with the endless creative possibilities these platforms can provide to people. Lil Uzi Vert jumped into the mix with Eternal Being NFT’s, but it looks like he may have sabotaged the whole thing. On Wednesday (September 29), Cointelegraph...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Lil Uzi Vert
rapradar.com

Video: Lil Uzi Vert “Luv Luv Luv”

As Lil Uzi Vert preps the release of his The Pink Tape, the Philly native releases his new video Luv Luv Luv. In the clip, Uzi laments on a toxic relationship and its lack of love while living carefree. He vibes in the studio, turns up on a series of vibrant sets, and rides through the city on his ATV.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
gizmostory.com

Jatavia Shakara Johnson Is Pregnant With Lil Uzi Vert’s Baby – Receipts

The popular American rapper Jatavia Shakara Johnson popularly known as JT has come up with big news. Recently, she had posted a post on her social media account. In that post, she has revealed her secret of pregnancy. Although she is quite famous among fans, this news has made her fans search for her on the internet. She is a great singer, belongs to the popular band City Girls.
CELEBRITIES
ewrestlingnews.com

Max Caster & Tony Khan Have A Rap Battle After AEW Dynamite, Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Appears

Following Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Max Caster had his “rap battle” with AEW President Tony Khan. After the show went off the air, Caster came out and called out Khan. This led to Tony coming out, which eventually led to him bringing out rapper Lil Uzi Vert to help him out with his rhymes. At one point during the segment, Khan joked that, “To all the clickbait sites out there, I’m not actually suspending The Acclaimed again.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Allegedly Posts "Top 50 Greatest Rappers" List & Fans Have Questions

Buckle up, because we're about to embark on another journey through a "Top" list. Ever so often, Hip Hop fans get themselves ensnared in discussions regarding who the GOATs are in the genre, and what follows is debates and bickering over lyricism, album sales, influence, impact, longevity—just any and everything related to someone's career that could arguably make them the best in the business.
CELEBRITIES
leoweekly.com

Rapper Lil’ Baby Plays The Yum Center This Week

Dominique Armani Jones, better known as rapper Lil’ Baby, will be playing at the Yum Center this Sunday, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m. Opening the show will be Lil Durk, Coi Leray, Bankroll Freddie and Rylo Rodriguez. After having some legal troubles and run-ins with the justice system, Jones started...
MUSIC
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Looks Lost Next To Megan Thee Stallion At 2021 Met Gala

Lil Baby must not have known anybody other than Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, because the rapper was continually spotted hovering around Stalli at a few different moments during the event. Some fans have pointed out that he looked like a "lost puppy dog" following the rapper around, and you'll see why when you watch the videos.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Lauren London + Lil Wayne’s Son Turned 12 & Some Fans Say They ‘See’ Nipsey Hussle’s Influence

Lauren London and Lil Wayne’s son recently celebrated his birthday. Lauren penned the sweetest message to her baby boy on social media. In the post, she said,. “Pure Love, Full of Integrity, Compassionate. Brave, Honorable, Strong. 12 is the Magic #.” She went on to say, “Happiest Birthday to the Soul that shifted my Universe. King Kam. Love You Son.”In the photo, Kam looks exactly like Lil Wayne and his mom. Take a look:
CELEBRITIES

