Cashmere Cross Country at Okanogan

Here are the Cashmere High School results from Tuesday’s (9/21) cross country race hosted by Okanogan High School at the Okanogan Valley Golf Course. The race was 3.0 miles rather than 5K although the distances are pretty close. The racing surface was mainly well maintained grass that is relatively level. There is one big hill that the runners contend with two times. The first time is at the end of the mile and the next time is with about half a mile left in the race. For the Bulldogs it was our first chance to run against Caribou Trail League rival Cascade and we found out that they are pretty good again this year.