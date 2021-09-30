Schreiner Sports: Women’s Soccer Falls to Texas Lutheran

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Soccer team lost their match against Texas Lutheran University this afternoon 0-2. The Mountaineers played a very aggressive match in this one as they took on the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University. Unfortunately, a well place header from TLU once again put Schreiner down early on the scoreboard, forcing them to play from behind for the remainder of the match. However, things did look to swing in favor of the Mountaineers in the second half, as they constantly put pressure on Texas Lutheran’s defense with a couple close shots from #15 Taylor Merritt and #20 Jasmine Ramirez. Other than the two goals scored, one being a late garbage time goal, the Mountaineer defense really played a heck of a match, with the captain #3 Sierra Blackwell once again serving as the anchor of the team’s defense. Also standing out on defense was #16 Marleni Maya and #21 Bonnie Evans, as well as the goalkeeper #00 Kassandra Gomez, who had 7 saves on 9 shots on goal.