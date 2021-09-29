CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland government ends budget year with $2.5B surplus

By Pamela Wood Baltimore Sun (TNS)
 8 days ago

Maryland’s state government ended the last budget year with $2.5 billion in cash left over, officials announced Wednesday. The extra money on hand is due largely to the deluge of federal pandemic aid that has flowed into Maryland and other states in multiple waves. That aid helped keep people working and businesses open, leading to steady taxes being paid to the state, according to Comptroller Peter Franchot, who is the state’s chief tax collector.

