Illinois State

Watch now: Expect state to further boast Obama's Illinois ties

By BRENDEN MOORE
Herald & Review
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD — More than four years after former President Barack Obama left office, shovels finally hit the dirt on his presidential center in Chicago on Tuesday. The project, located near the University of Chicago on the city’s South Side, has the potential to be transformative for the neighborhoods surrounding it. And it secures the city’s — and, by extension, the state’s — place in the story of the former president and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama.

herald-review.com

The Associated Press

Fed up by pandemic, US food workers launch rare strikes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay. Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the company over pay and benefits are at an impasse. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a strike by 420 workers against Heaven Hill Distillery is in its fourth week.
OMAHA, NE
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
CNN

Fact-checking Zuckerberg's statement defending company

Washington (CNN) — Following congressional testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen, in a Facebook post Tuesday night the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, pushed back against Haugen's allegations that the tech giant is hiding research about its shortcomings from investors and the public. In a 1,300-word statement, Zuckerberg defended Facebook's services and,...
BUSINESS
