Watch now: Expect state to further boast Obama's Illinois ties
SPRINGFIELD — More than four years after former President Barack Obama left office, shovels finally hit the dirt on his presidential center in Chicago on Tuesday. The project, located near the University of Chicago on the city’s South Side, has the potential to be transformative for the neighborhoods surrounding it. And it secures the city’s — and, by extension, the state’s — place in the story of the former president and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama.herald-review.com
