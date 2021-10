We’ve given Robert Beric a lot of grief this season. And frankly, he’s deserved it. For most if not all of the season, he hasn’t bothered to show up. A major part of the reason the Fire are in the position they’re in is that he hasn’t produced anything in the way of goals. However, tonight he got a goal and an assist, and the Fire won a game. For showing us What If and putting a smile on our face by giving us the W, Robert Beric is our Man of the Match.

MLS ・ 6 DAYS AGO