The eruptions atop Kīlauea have resumed once more as Halemaʻumaʻu Crater shows signs of life after a five-month rest. At 3:40 p.m., the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory posted a photo on its website of lava surfacing in the crater of Halemaʻumaʻu—and have raised the alert level of the volcano from “watch” to “advisory.” This was somewhat forecasted as the U.S. Geological Survey reported about 17 small earthquakes in the region over the past day, and HVO says there had been ground deformation and seismic activity in the area in the afternoon.

ASTRONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO