These Are Remaining Hopefuls for Birmingham School Board in Oct. 5 Runoffs
There are two seats left to fill on the Birmingham Board of Education. In the District 1 runoff election on Oct. 5, Incumbent Douglas Lee Ragland will face Sherman Collins Jr. Collins received 1,827 votes, or 43.07 percent of the vote in August while Ragland received 1,814 votes or 42.76 percent. In the District 9 runoff election, La’Darius Hilliard received 1,934, votes or 43.15 percent of the vote while Jason Meadows received 1,878 votes or 41.9 percent.www.birminghamtimes.com
Comments / 3