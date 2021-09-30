The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies power rankings after ep. 8

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR THE CHALLENGE AHEAD!

Season 37 of The Challenge is here: Spies Lies & Allies, which pairs up some international reality star show stars with American counterparts as pairs try to win their share of $1 million. It’s a sequel of sorts to Double Agents, in which everyone paired up … but then could switch as the season went on.

As usual, we’ll do some power rankings each week to see who’s in the lead … and who could fall short.

In this week’s episode: Yep, you guessed it — another pair of rookies went home. But the fallout from that elimination has just changed EVERYTHING about the game.

1

Kaycee and Emanuel

Man, I fully expected Jeremiah to steal Kaycee after he won the elimination.

But he went with Tori, which wasn’t a bad move at all. And that means our No. 1 pairing stay at the top for yet another week, especially after they finished top-three in this week’s challenge — in which the competitors had to go under water to fetch wires, grab a key off a yacht and use it to open a suitcase full of puzzle pieces to form a “detonator.” There’s no stopping these two … until someone steals one of them after an elimination.

2

Emy and CT

CT continues to own anything involving a puzzle, and Emy did a fantastic job as well. TJ was right to compliment her on throwing herself in last week in order to steal CT, and now Berna — who criticized Emy for the backstabbing move last week, while complaining all season about Amber talking about double-crossing all the time — is gone.

Let’s add in the fact that with the veterans’ alliance done now that there are no more rookie-rookie pairs, I feel like these two are safe. No one wants to face CT in elimination unless they have to.

3

Ashley and Ed

I know Ashley was mad that Josh got stolen and that Priscilla ignored her threat — she said anyone who meddled post-elimination so there was no rookie-rookie pairing would be targeted.

But she got Ed! Ed is good! She’ll be happy with that eventually.

4

Priscilla and Josh

I don’t care that Ashley’s probably about to turn the whole house against Priscilla. The fact that she made the moves to steal Josh AND make sure there were no more rookie-rookie duos was the best and deserves a bump up in our rankings.

Also, FANTASTIC work in the elimination that involved being tied to Jeremiah, slowly climbing a pole while back to back and cutting the rope that bound them together on a large razor.

11

Berna and Hughie (eliminated)

Two of the more entertaining rookies are out, and while I admire Berna’s fire to try and get her out of getting sent down, it was too little and too late. As for Hughie? What fun to watch. Sadly, they’re out.

