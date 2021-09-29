CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AZ high court blocks Brnovich bid to allow mask mandates

By Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services
 7 days ago

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court refused Wednesday to let the state start enforcing its new ban on school mask mandates, at least for the time being. In a brief order Wednesday, the justices rebuffed a bid by Attorney General Mark Brnovich to immediately suspend the Monday ruling by Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper that provisions of four separate pieces of legislation were illegally enacted. She said lawmakers failed to comply with constitutional requirements that bills be limited to a single subject and that the title of each measure inform people of what it contains.

knau.org

Arizona high court to consider case blocking school mask ban

Friday's high court decision came two days after the justices turned down Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request to allow provisions in three state budget bills and an entire budget bill to take effect. The laws will remain blocked until the court hears the case and issues a ruling. That means schools can continue requiring students to wear masks to prevent coronavirus spread and cities and counties can impose virus-related restrictions. The court set arguments for Nov. 2.
tucson.com

Arizona Supreme Court to consider mask-mandate ban

PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments about whether the ban on mask mandates at public schools was legally enacted. And the justices agreed to do it relatively quickly. In a brief order, the court set a hearing for Nov. 2 on the bid by Attorney...
US News and World Report

Judge Blocks Arizona Laws Banning School, City Mask Mandates

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge on Monday struck down Republican-passed Arizona laws that block schools from requiring masks and restrict the power of local governments to impose COVID-19 requirements, the latest turn in a nationwide legal battle over pandemic rules. If it withstands a promised appeal, the ruling by Maricopa...
myheraldreview.com

Judge to decide whether state can penalize cities for exceeding AZ minimum wage

PHOENIX — A judge questioned attorneys for the state Monday on their claim that lawmakers have the authority to financially penalize local governments that impose their own minimum wages. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge James Smith told Assistant Attorney General Kara Karlson he wasn’t buying her argument that the state...
Washington Post

A troubling poll reinforces why Supreme Court justices are targeting critics

As The Washington Post’s Robert Barnes wrote in recent days, the Supreme Court is embarking on “what could be an extraordinarily controversial term.” Key cases on religious rights, gun control, race and especially abortion rights await the court’s new 6-to-3 conservative majority, with the potential for major changes in store for our country.
WJCL

Supreme Court rejects bid to allow DC voters to elect representatives to Congress

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a long shot bid from registered voters in the District of Columbia who sought the ability to elect representatives to Congress. The group of voters said their inability to vote for members of Congress violated their rights to equal protection and due process and pointed to the fact that Congress extended voting rights to overseas residents but not to similarly situated residents of D.C.
KARK

Arkansas Supreme Court upholds injunction blocking mask mandate ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An attempt by Arkansas legislators to put a law into effect banning mask mandates has been stopped by the state supreme court. In a decision Thursday, the justices denied a request by Arkansas Senate President Pro Tem Jimmy Hickey Jr. and House Speaker Matthew Shepherd to stay an injunction issued by a lower court that blocks Act 1002 from being implemented.
kjzz.org

CDC Says School Mask Requirements Work; AZ Adviser Says Mandate Debate Is Not Beneficial

Arizona schools with mask requirements have been far less likely than schools without mask rules to have COVID-19 outbreaks, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last week. But the state's senior adviser on public health emergency preparedness says it doesn't benefit the public to debate the issue of mandates. And in the days following the report, the Arizona Department of Health Services has remained quiet.
Herald-Palladium

Mask mandate heads to Sept. 30 court hearing

ST. JOSEPH — An emergency motion for a temporary restraining order against the Berrien County Health Department’s mask mandate in pre-K to 12th grade education settings was denied last week by Berrien County Trial Court Judge Dennis Wiley. However, Wiley allowed to move forward a request for a preliminary injunction,...
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
CBS Baltimore

‘There Have Been Threats Against Me’: Attorney General Merrick Garland Orders FBI Protection For School Employees & Teachers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Monday, Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the FBI to help protect school employees and teachers across the nation following an uptick in violence and threats against them. Garland directed the FBI and other agencies to discuss strategies for addressing this disturbing trend. “There have been threats against me,” said Cindy Sexton, Teachers Association of Baltimore County. Cindy Sexton is the President of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County and for the first time in over 20 years of teaching, she’s receiving threats. “I got an email that threatened real violence, uh those were the words, real violence,” Sexton said. She said the...
