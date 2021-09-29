Simple life rhythms for balance and peace

Over the summer, I reconnected with two separate friends (must have been something in the air) that I used to be extremely close with in my early 20s. In the past, both friendships just kind of fizzled out due to life being busy, etc. So it was really nice to catch up and jump right back into the friendship like no time passed—it was this way for both of them. We still had a genuine connection, talking about real things, not just your youthful “party” friends. It felt so nice to have these people back in my life that I kind of silently promised myself not to let life get between things again and to keep the friendships alive.

ATHENS, GA ・ 20 HOURS AGO