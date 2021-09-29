CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Simple life rhythms for balance and peace

umc.org
 7 days ago

One of the marks of monastic communities is that they establish a rhythm of life that calls attention to the holy. Sister Joan Chittister, who is herself part of a Benedictine monastic community, has translated a number of these practices into everyday life for us. You may have heard of Sister Joan–she’s a well-known activist and has made a couple of appearances alongside Oprah Winfrey. She’s also authored 60 books and has won numerous awards. We’re talking with her about her recent release: The Monastic Heart: 50 Simple Practices for a Contemplative and Fulfilling Life.

www.umc.org

Comments / 0

Related
Mineral Daily News-Tribune

THE SIMPLE LIFE: Scars and Joys

It has been many, many years since I've been a child, but this week I have been pondering some things that I used to do at this time of year. First, the first day of school was the best day of the post-summer season. I can remember shopping for new clothes and shoes, being able to buy new notebooks, lined paper, pencils and erasers. Do any of my readers remember those two-inch, rectangular erasers that were a dull, dirty yellow color? You know - when you used them to erase your penciled work they made the biggest mess that you got to shuffle off your desk on to the floor? I'd give anything to smell one of those again!
MUSIC
umc.org

Online worship: God isn't different. We are

Many United Methodists now participate in worship primarily through digital means. We are tuning in to weekly livestreams of worship services or participating in digital-only worship experiences. Some wonder if digital worshippers are missing out on something. There is a Chasidic Jewish story about a rabbi’s son who spends his...
RELIGION
Bill Abbate

Finding Peace and Happiness in Your Life

From time to time, you come across a subject that provides a tremendous amount of insight. One such subject that has captured my interest recently is happiness. Who doesn’t want to be happy? Happiness touches every person to some degree and has virtually no limits on what can be said or written about it.
umc.org

Get Them Talking: One of a Kind

Get Them Talking is a series of resources to help families start conversations about issues of faith. There are different spiritual gifts but the same Spirit; and there are different ministries and the same Lord; and there are different activities but the same God who produces all of them in everyone.” 1 Corinthians 12:4-6 Common English Bible.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Dunn
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Joan Chittister
snntv.com

The Complete Guide That Makes Promoting Peace Simple

Originally Posted On: https://complextime.com/the-complete-guide-that-makes-promoting-peace-simple/. Last year, less than 15% of people in the United States said that they were happy and satisfied with life. This means that the majority of adults are unhappy with their current situations and want to find a better way of living. One of the best...
HIKING
flagpole.com

Balancing Life and Long-term Friendships

Over the summer, I reconnected with two separate friends (must have been something in the air) that I used to be extremely close with in my early 20s. In the past, both friendships just kind of fizzled out due to life being busy, etc. So it was really nice to catch up and jump right back into the friendship like no time passed—it was this way for both of them. We still had a genuine connection, talking about real things, not just your youthful “party” friends. It felt so nice to have these people back in my life that I kind of silently promised myself not to let life get between things again and to keep the friendships alive.
ATHENS, GA
psychologytoday.com

You want a good life? Keep it simple.

Human beings have over-complicated living and the point of life. Gratitude for the simple things in life can help improve wellbeing and mental health. “The meaning of life is just to be alive. It is so plain and so obvious and so simple. And yet, everybody rushes around in a great panic as if it were necessary to achieve something beyond themselves.” (Alan Watts)
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Rhythms#Simple Life#Catholic Church#Benedictine#Foundation At
Norfolk Daily News

Peaceful demonstrations for life set for Sunday

Residents of several Northeast Nebraska communities will gather this weekend to stand in prayer for the right to life. The annual Life Chain — a peaceful, public demonstration on behalf of the unborn —will take place in communities nationwide on Sunday, Oct. 3. Since 1987, the event has taken place...
NORFOLK, NE
Louisiana Illuminator

Americans, especially African Americans, are in a mental health crisis. Can churches help?

Centuries of systemic racism and everyday discrimination in the U.S. have left a major mental health burden on African American communities, and the past few years have dealt especially heavy blows. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that Black Americans are twice as likely to die of COVID-19, compared with white […] The post Americans, especially African Americans, are in a mental health crisis. Can churches help? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

There's a Strange Paradox in The Way We Want to Connect With Strangers

Many of us come away from conversations with strangers feeling that the interaction has been awkward and unwanted on both sides. But what if we're wrong? A new study suggests that wanting to chat in depth with new people is actually a common feeling. In other words, the next time you're talking to someone you don't know, you shouldn't assume you necessarily have to stick to the small talk. There's a good chance that the person you're talking to is happy to share some of the more personal parts of their life with you, as you might be with them. Researchers carried...
Upworthy

Teenager creates eye-opening videos that shatter stereotypes surrounding autism and girls

The most recent data shows that about one in 68 children in the U.S. are affected by autism and boys are four times more likely than girls to be diagnosed. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is marked by communication and social difficulties, sensory processing issues, and inflexible patterns of behavior. Almost everything that researchers have learned about the disorder is based on data derived from studies of boys.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
News Channel Nebraska

The Complete Guide That Makes Promoting Peace Simple

Originally Posted On: https://complextime.com/the-complete-guide-that-makes-promoting-peace-simple/. Last year, less than 15% of people in the United States said that they were happy and satisfied with life. This means that the majority of adults are unhappy with their current situations and want to find a better way of living. One of the best...
HIKING
Wrcbtv.com

The Complete Guide That Makes Promoting Peace Simple

Originally Posted On: https://complextime.com/the-complete-guide-that-makes-promoting-peace-simple/. Last year, less than 15% of people in the United States said that they were happy and satisfied with life. This means that the majority of adults are unhappy with their current situations and want to find a better way of living. One of the best...
HIKING
KTEN.com

The Complete Guide That Makes Promoting Peace Simple

Originally Posted On: https://complextime.com/the-complete-guide-that-makes-promoting-peace-simple/. Last year, less than 15% of people in the United States said that they were happy and satisfied with life. This means that the majority of adults are unhappy with their current situations and want to find a better way of living. One of the best...
HIKING

Comments / 0

Community Policy