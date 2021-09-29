CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preoperative aspartate transaminase/alanine transaminase ratio as a prognostic biomarker in primary non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer: a propensity score-matched study

BMC Urol. 2021 Sep 27;21(1):136. doi: 10.1186/s12894-021-00901-9. PURPOSE: To evaluate the prognostic value of the aspartate transaminase/alanine transaminase (AST/ALT) ratio in primary non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) using propensity score matching (PSM) analysis. METHODS: We retrospectively collected the clinical and pathological data from 314 patients with primary NMIBC who underwent transurethral...

docwirenews.com

Impact of preoperative chemotherapy on pathologic nodal status in muscle-invasive bladder cancer: optimal lymphadenectomy in the preoperative chemotherapy era

J Cancer Res Clin Oncol. 2021 Sep 23. doi: 10.1007/s00432-021-03789-y. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To investigate the impact of preoperative chemotherapy (pCTX) on pathologic nodal (pN) status and evaluate the optimal lymphadenectomy method according to clinical nodal (cN) status in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer who received pCTX. MATERIALS...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Intravesical Prostatic Protrusion and Prognosis of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer: Analysis of Long-Term Data over 5 Years with Machine-Learning Algorithms

J Clin Med. 2021 Sep 20;10(18):4263. doi: 10.3390/jcm10184263. We aim to investigate the significance of intravesical prostate protrusion (IPP) on the prognosis of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) after the transurethral resection of bladder tumors (TURBT). For newly diagnosed NMIBC, we retrospectively analyzed the association between prognosis and IPP for at least a 5-year follow-up. A degree of IPP over 5 mm in a preoperative CT scan was classified as severe. The primary endpoint was recurrence-free survival, and the secondary endpoint was progression-free survival. The machine learning (ML) algorithm of a support vector machine was used for predictive model development. Of a total of 122 patients, ultimately, severe IPP was observed in 33 patients (27.0%). IPP correlated positively with age, BPH, recurrence, and prognosis. Severe IPP was significantly higher in the recurrence group and reduced in the recurrence-free survival group (p = 0.038, p = 0.032). Severe IPP independently increased the risk of intravesical recurrence by 2.6 times. The addition of IPP to the known oncological risk factors in the prediction model using the ML algorithm improved the predictability of cancer recurrence by approximately 6%, to 0.803. IPP was analyzed as a potential independent risk factor for NMIBC recurrence and progression after TURBT. This anatomical feature of the prostate could affect the recurrence of bladder tumors.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Efficacy of Intra-Arterial Plus Intravesical Chemotherapy for High-Risk Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer: A Pooled Analysis

Front Pharmacol. 2021 Sep 16;12:707271. doi: 10.3389/fphar.2021.707271. eCollection 2021. Background: The treatment for high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) remains highly debated for its high recurrence and progression risk. This work aimed to verify the efficacy and toxicity of intra-arterial chemotherapy (IAC) plus intravesical chemotherapy (IVC) in high-risk NMIBC. Methods: A comprehensive online literature search was conducted in three databases to select researches related to IAC + IVC for high-risk NMIBC. All data were analyzed using the Review Manager software version 5.3. And we used the Cochrane Risk of Bias tool to assessed the quality of these enrolled researches. Results: Seven eligible original publications were enrolled in our studies with a total of 1,247 patients. Compared with the intravesical instillation, IAC + IVC therapy showed a better therapeutic effect. The total odds ratio for tumor recurrence rate, tumor progression rate, survival rate, and tumor-specific death rate was calculated as 0.51 (95% CI: 0.36-0.72; p < 0.05), 0.51 (95% CI: 0.36-0.72; p < 0.05), 1.75 (95% CI: 1.09-2.81; p < 0.05), and 0.48 (95% CI: 0.28-0.84; p < 0.05), respectively. In patients who received IAC, most of the adverse events (AEs)in the treatment were Grade I and II. Conclusion: IAC + IVC regimen for high-risk NMIBC could effectively reduce recurrence and progression and provide a better prognosis than intravesical instillation. The adverse events of IAC were mild and acceptable.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Detection of Circulating Serum Protein Biomarkers of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer after Protein Corona-Silver Nanoparticles Analysis by SWATH-MS

Nanomaterials (Basel). 2021 Sep 13;11(9):2384. doi: 10.3390/nano11092384. Because cystoscopy is expensive and invasive, a new method of detecting non-invasive muscular bladder cancer (NMIBC) is needed. This study aims to identify potential serum protein markers for NMIBC to improve diagnosis and to find treatment approaches that avoid disease progression to a life-threatening phenotype (muscle-invasive bladder cancer, MIBC). Here, silver nanoparticles (AgNPs, 9.73 ± 1.70 nm) as a scavenging device together with sequential window acquisition of all theoretical mass spectra (SWATH-MS) were used to quantitatively analyze the blood serum protein alterations in two NMIBC subtypes, T1 and Ta, and they were compared to normal samples (HC). NMIBC’s analysis of serum samples identified three major groups of proteins, the relative content of which is different from the HC content: proteins implicated in the complement and coagulation cascade pathways and apolipoproteins. In conclusion, many biomarker proteins were identified that merit further examination to validate their useful significance and utility within the clinical management of NMIBC patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Identification of a Novel Ferroptosis-Related Gene Prognostic Signature in Bladder Cancer

Front Oncol. 2021 Sep 7;11:730716. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.730716. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Ferroptosis is a newly found non-apoptotic forms of cell death that plays an important role in tumors. However, the prognostic value of ferroptosis-related genes (FRG) in bladder cancer (BLCA) have not been well examined. METHODS: FRG data and clinical information...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Neoadjuvant Gemcitabine and Split-Dose Cisplatin Plus Pembrolizumab Provides Safe and Successful Downstaging Strategy for Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

Patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer treated with gemcitabine and split-dose cisplatin plus pembrolizumab experienced improved pathological downstaging. Treatment with neoadjuvant gemcitabine (Gemzar), split-dose cisplatin, and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) prior to radical cystectomy resulted in improved pathologic downstaging in patients with T2-4aN0/XM0 muscle-invasive bladder cancer, according to the results of a phase 2 study (NCT02690558).
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Diagnostic Value of Urinary MicroRNAs for Bladder Cancer in Asia

J Coll Physicians Surg Pak. 2021 Oct;31(10):1207-1213. doi: 10.29271/jcpsp.2021.10.1207. This study aimed to explore the diagnostic performance of urinary microRNAs (miRNAs) in bladder cancer (BC) in the Asian population. PubMed, Embase, Web of Science and Cochrane Library were searched for relevant literature on the diagnostic performance of miRNAs for BC in the Asian population. Subsequently, quality assessment on diagnostic accuracy studies-2 (QUADAS-2) was used for evaluating the quality of the included literature, and Stata version 15.0 for statistical analysis. Eleven published studies, including 1,220 BC patients, met the inclusion and exclusion criteria and, therefore, were investigated in this meta-analysis. The pooled sensitivity, specificity, positive likelihood ratio, and negative likelihood ratio of urinary miRNAs in the diagnosis of BC were 0.80 (95%CI: 0.74-0.85), 0.76 (95%CI: 0.69-0.81), 3.28 (95%CI: 2.63-4.10), 0.26(95%CI: 0.21-0.33), respectively. Additionally, the area under the curve (AUC) was 0.85 in the summary receiver operating characteristic (SROC) curve, and the diagnostic odds ratio (DOR) was 12.39 (95%CI: 9.00-17.07). In conclusion, urinary miRNAs show good performance in diagnosing BC in Asia, and, therefore, can serve as effective biomarkers for early clinical screening and auxiliary diagnosis of BC. Key Words: MicroRNAs, Bladder cancer, Diagnostic value, Meta-analysis.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Orthodenticle homeobox OTX1 is a potential prognostic biomarker for bladder cancer

Bioengineered. 2021 Dec;12(1):6559-6571. doi: 10.1080/21655979.2021.1974646. Bladder cancer (BC) is one of the most aggressive tumors worldwide. OTX1 (orthodenticle homeobox 1) is an important transcription factor involved in various diseases, such as cancers. The aim of this study was to further investigate the role of OTX1 in BC. In this study, differentially expressed genes (DEGs) were screened from tumor tissues and para-cancerous tissues by bioinformatics. The expression of protein and RNA was separately detected by western blotting and immunohistochemistry (IHC), and quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR); cell viability and cell growth were determined by 3-(4,5-Dimethylthiazol-2-yl)-2,5-diphenyltetrazolium bromide (MTT) and clone formation assays, respectively; cell motility was measured by transwell and wound healing assays; cell cycle was measured by flow cytometry. In this study, 9 DEGs were screened out, and OTX1 was employed as a candidate gene for subsequent study. Results found that OTX1 was highly expressed in BC cells and BC tissues, which was significantly associated with poor prognosis of patients. In addition, OTX1 silencing significantly reduced cell viability, and inhibited cell growth and motility, while OTX1 overexpression got opposite results. Moreover, OTX1 co-expressed genes were enriched in cell cycle-related pathways, suggesting that the role of OTX1 in BC may be related to cell cycle, which was confirmed by flow cytometry analysis. Furthermore, in vivo experiments showed that OTX1 silencing significantly inhibited tumor growth in tumor-bearing mice. Taken together, our findings suggested that OTX1 may play a promotional role in BC progression.
CANCER
