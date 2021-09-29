Preoperative aspartate transaminase/alanine transaminase ratio as a prognostic biomarker in primary non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer: a propensity score-matched study

Bioengineered. 2021 Dec;12(1):6559-6571. doi: 10.1080/21655979.2021.1974646. Bladder cancer (BC) is one of the most aggressive tumors worldwide. OTX1 (orthodenticle homeobox 1) is an important transcription factor involved in various diseases, such as cancers. The aim of this study was to further investigate the role of OTX1 in BC. In this study, differentially expressed genes (DEGs) were screened from tumor tissues and para-cancerous tissues by bioinformatics. The expression of protein and RNA was separately detected by western blotting and immunohistochemistry (IHC), and quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR); cell viability and cell growth were determined by 3-(4,5-Dimethylthiazol-2-yl)-2,5-diphenyltetrazolium bromide (MTT) and clone formation assays, respectively; cell motility was measured by transwell and wound healing assays; cell cycle was measured by flow cytometry. In this study, 9 DEGs were screened out, and OTX1 was employed as a candidate gene for subsequent study. Results found that OTX1 was highly expressed in BC cells and BC tissues, which was significantly associated with poor prognosis of patients. In addition, OTX1 silencing significantly reduced cell viability, and inhibited cell growth and motility, while OTX1 overexpression got opposite results. Moreover, OTX1 co-expressed genes were enriched in cell cycle-related pathways, suggesting that the role of OTX1 in BC may be related to cell cycle, which was confirmed by flow cytometry analysis. Furthermore, in vivo experiments showed that OTX1 silencing significantly inhibited tumor growth in tumor-bearing mice. Taken together, our findings suggested that OTX1 may play a promotional role in BC progression.

