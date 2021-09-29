CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wnt pathway-related three-mRNA clinical outcome signature in bladder urothelial carcinoma: computational biology and experimental analyses

J Transl Med. 2021 Sep 27;19(1):409. doi: 10.1186/s12967-021-03061-4. BACKGROUND: The Wnt signaling pathway is core to the growth of bladder tumors. Epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT) is significant for bladder tumor metastasis. Nevertheless, the relationship between the Wnt signaling pathway, outcomes of bladder cancer (BLCA), and the specific mechanisms driving immune infiltration have not been studied.

MedicalXpress

Natural infection versus vaccination: Differences in COVID antibody responses emerge

Hope for a future without fear of COVID-19 comes down to circulating antibodies and memory B cells. Unlike circulating antibodies, which peak soon after vaccination or infection only to fade a few months later, memory B cells can stick around to prevent severe disease for decades. And they evolve over time, learning to produce successively more potent "memory antibodies" that are better at neutralizing the virus and more capable of adapting to variants.
Significance of Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Expression in the Bladder Urothelial Carcinoma and Its Association with Tumor Grade and Invasiveness

Iran J Pathol. 2021 Fall;16(4):362-369. doi: 10.30699/IJP.20201.138671.2518. Epub 2021 Jul 6. BACKGROUND & OBJECTIVE: Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) is one of the newer molecular markers that acts as a central mediator of tumor angiogenesis and is essential for tumor growth, progression, and metastasis. So anti-angiogenic drugs can be used as anticancer therapy. Treatments with anti-VEGF (Bevacizumab) therapy have been proved to improve relapse-free survival in many tumors. Urinary bladder tumor has become emerging cancer globally among elderly individuals. So, the identification and development of novel biomarkers for effective treatment of urinary bladder carcinoma is essential. The present study aimed to investigate the immunohistochemical expression of VEGF in urothelial carcinoma of urinary bladder and to assess its association with tumor grade and muscle invasiveness.
Identification of a Novel Ferroptosis-Related Gene Prognostic Signature in Bladder Cancer

Front Oncol. 2021 Sep 7;11:730716. doi: 10.3389/fonc.2021.730716. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Ferroptosis is a newly found non-apoptotic forms of cell death that plays an important role in tumors. However, the prognostic value of ferroptosis-related genes (FRG) in bladder cancer (BLCA) have not been well examined. METHODS: FRG data and clinical information...
Targeting MAPK Signaling Pathway May Improve Outcomes for Certain Patients With Leukemia

By deactivating a component of the MAPK signaling pathway, researchers were able to reduce the proportion of leukemia cells in blood and bone marrow. According to a study published in Leukemia, it may be possible to improve the therapeutic effects of Janus kinase 2 (JAK2) inhibitors by additionally blocking a specific signaling pathway. By deactivating extracellular signal-regulated kinase (ERK) 1/2, a component of the MAPK signaling pathway, the investigators were able to reduce the proportion of leukemia cells in blood and bone marrow, a result that is rarely accomplished through inhibiting JAK2 alone.
Tumor distribution affects bladder recurrence but not survival outcome of multifocal upper tract urothelial carcinoma treated with radical nephroureterectomy

Sci Rep. 2021 Sep 24;11(1):19059. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-98696-0. Tumor multifocality and location are prognostic factors for upper tract urothelial carcinoma (UTUC). However, confounding effects can appear when these two factors are analyzed together. Therefore, we aimed to investigate the impact of tumor distribution on the outcomes of multifocal UTUC after radical nephroureterectomy. From the 2780 UTUC patients in the Taiwan UTUC Collaboration Group, 685 UTUC cases with multifocal tumors (defined as more than one tumor lesion in unilateral upper urinary tract) were retrospectively included and divided into three groups: multiple renal pelvic tumors, multiple ureteral tumors, and synchronous renal pelvic and ureteral tumors included 164, 152, and 369 patients, respectively. We found the prevalence of carcinoma in situ was the highest in the synchronous group. In multivariate survival analyses, tumor distribution showed no difference in cancer-specific and disease-free survival, but there was a significant difference in bladder recurrence-free survival. The synchronous group had the highest bladder recurrence rate. In summary, tumor distribution did not influence the cancer-specific outcomes of multifocal UTUC, but synchronous lesions led to a higher rate of bladder recurrence than multiple renal pelvic tumors. We believe that the distribution of tumors reflects the degree of malignant involvement within the urinary tract, but has little significance for survival or disease progression.
Role of immunotherapy in localized muscle invasive urothelial cancer

Ther Adv Med Oncol. 2021 Sep 22;13:17588359211045858. doi: 10.1177/17588359211045858. eCollection 2021. The standard treatment for non-metastatic muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) is cisplatin-based neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by radical cystectomy or trimodality therapy with chemoradiation in select patients. Pathologic complete response (pCR) to neoadjuvant chemotherapy is a reliable predictor of overall and disease-specific survival in MIBC. A pCR rate of 35-40% is attained with neoadjuvant cisplatin-based chemotherapy. With the approval of immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancer, these agents are now being studied in the neoadjuvant setting for MIBC. We describe the results from clinical trials using single agent ICI, ICI/ICI and ICI/chemotherapy combination therapies in the neoadjuvant setting for MIBC. These single-arm clinical trials have demonstrated safety and pCR comparable to cisplatin-based chemotherapy. Neoadjuvant ICI is a promising approach for cisplatin-ineligible patients, and the role of adding ICIs to cisplatin-based chemotherapy is also being investigated in randomized phase III clinical trials. Ongoing biomarker research to suggest a response to neoadjuvant ICIs will also guide appropriate treatment selection. We also describe the studies using ICIs for adjuvant therapy and in combination with chemoradiation.
Effects of Concurrent Chemoradiotherapy on the Metastasis and the Mesenchymal Transition of Bladder Urothelial Carcinoma Cells

Anticancer Res. 2021 Oct;41(10):4957-4968. doi: 10.21873/anticanres.15309. BACKGROUND/AIM: Cancer stem cells (CSCs) have been suggested playing a crucial role in the tumorigenesis and tumor progression. Clinically, concurrent chemoradiotherapy (CCRT) after transurethral resection of the bladder is the widely accepted treatment option for high-grade bladder urothelial carcinoma (UC); however, a proportion of bladder UC patients still suffer from recurrence and metastasis. In the present study, we investigated the stemness properties of bladder UC cells with respect to various disease stages. The metastatic capability and epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) of the parental cells and the CSC cells of bladder UC, after chemotherapy with cisplatin alone or CCRT were also studied, respectively.
LHPP suppresses colorectal cancer cell migration and invasion in vitro and in vivo by inhibiting Smad3 phosphorylation in the TGF-beta pathway

Cell Death Discov. 2021 Oct 4;7(1):273. doi: 10.1038/s41420-021-00657-z. The roles of phospholysine phosphohistidine inorganic pyrophosphate phosphatase (LHPP) in tumorigenesis have been recently proven in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), cervical, pancreatic, bladder, and thyroid cancers. Previous research demonstrated that LHPP repressed cell proliferation and growth by inactivating the phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase/AKT signaling pathway in vitro and in vivo. However, the functions and potential mechanisms of LHPP as a tumor suppressor in colorectal cancer (CRC) metastasis are still unknown. Consequently, the Transwell assay and xenograft nude model showed that LHPP inhibited migration and invasion of CRC cells in vitro and in vivo, respectively. The expression of total and nuclear epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition (EMT)-related proteins were significantly reduced after LHPP upregulation. Human Gene Expression Array and IPA (Ingenuity Pathway Analysis) commercial software were applied to identify differentially expressed genes (DEGs) and potential cell signaling pathways. A total of 330 different genes were observed, including 177 upregulated genes and 153 downregulated genes. Bioinformatics analysis suggested that the transforming growth factor-β (TGF-β) signaling pathway was highly inactivated in this study. Then, Smad3 phosphorylation was apparently decreased, whereas Smad7 expression was markedly enhanced after upregulating LHPP expression. These results were proven once again after TGF-β1 stimulation. Furthermore, a specific inhibitor of Smad3 phosphorylation (SIS3) was applied to verify that LHPP repressed EMT of cancer cells by attenuating TGF-β/Smad signaling. The results suggested that suppression of the TGF-β/Smad signaling pathway by LHPP overexpression could be abolished by SIS3.
Association of prior local therapy and outcomes with PD(L)1 inhibitor in advanced urothelial cancer

BJU Int. 2021 Oct 1. doi: 10.1111/bju.15603. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: To compare clinical outcomes with anti-PD(L)1 immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) in patients with advanced urothelial carcinoma (aUC) who have vs have not undergone radical surgery (RS) or radiation (RT) prior to developing metastatic disease. PATIENTS AND METHODS: We...
Potential contribution of benzodiazepine abuse in the development of a bladder sarcomatoid carcinoma: A case report

Mol Clin Oncol. 2021 Nov;15(5):231. doi: 10.3892/mco.2021.2394. Epub 2021 Sep 13. Invasive urothelial carcinoma has a propensity for disparate differentiation and presentation of morphological variants. Sarcomatoid carcinoma (SaC) of the bladder is an extremely uncommon and aggressive variant of bladder cancer. An accurate diagnosis for this variant is necessary, but at times difficult. Immunohistochemistry can increase the diagnostic accuracy for SaC. The therapeutic approaches currently adopted for the treatment of SaC are similar to those used for the urothelial variant: Surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy. To date, however, there exists no standard treatment due to the lack of knowledge regarding the pathogenesis of SaC. Future research is required to focus on this rare histological tumor subtype in order to identify more effective treatment strategies. The present study reported an unusual case of bladder SaC in a woman aged 48 years, who was a non-smoker with a long history of benzodiazepine abuse. Although saving the patient’s life was a priority, it was also essential to consider her subsequent quality of life. For that reason, the patient underwent a cystectomy with orthotopic neobladder reconstruction using ileum, followed by chemotherapy. At the 7 month follow-up, the patient was still alive, in complete remission and had normal bladder function. The present case report shows the potential contribution of benzodiazepine abuse in the development of a bladder sarcomatoid carcinoma, a rare variant of BC, whose early detection and accurate diagnosis are key to attaining satisfactory treatment outcomes and a favorable prognosis for patients.
Using AI to Predict Outcomes in High-grade Extrauterine Serous Carcinoma

For the first time, researchers used artificial intelligence (AI) to predict response of high-grade extrauterine serous carcinoma (HGSC), a highly aggressive cancer with frequent chemotherapy resistance and a poor survival rate, to adjuvant platinum chemotherapy. As explained in Scientific Reports, there are currently no validated tissue-based prognostic or predictive markers...
What Is Urothelial Bladder Cancer?

The urinary tract is made up of multiple organs that help the body filter waste products from the blood. The kidneys filter the blood and develop urine, which then moves through tubes called ureters into the bladder. The bladder is a pouch that holds the urine until it is ready...
Evaluation of dose differences between intracavitary applicators for cervical brachytherapy using knowledge-based models

Brachytherapy. 2021 Oct 1:S1538-4721(21)00477-3. doi: 10.1016/j.brachy.2021.08.010. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: Currently, there is a lack of patient-specific tools to guide brachytherapy planning and applicator choice for cervical cancer. The purpose of this study is to evaluate the accuracy of organ-at-risk (OAR) dose predictions using knowledge-based intracavitary models, and the use of these models and clinical data to determine the dosimetric differences of tandem-and-ring (T&R) and tandem-and-ovoids (T&O) applicators.
gammadelta T cells support antigen-specific alphabeta T cell-mediated antitumor responses during BCG treatment for bladder cancer

Cancer Immunol Res. 2021 Oct 4:canimm.0285.2021. doi: 10.1158/2326-6066.CIR-21-0285. Online ahead of print. Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) is the most effective intravesical agent at reducing recurrence for patients with high-grade, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Nevertheless, response to BCG is variable and strategies to boost BCG efficacy have not materialized. Prior work demonstrated a requirement for either conventional αβ or non-conventional γδ T cells in mediating BCG treatment efficacy, yet the importance of T-cell antigen specificity for BCG’s treatment effect is unclear. Here, we provide direct evidence to show that BCG increases the number of tumor antigen-specific αβ T cells in patients with bladder cancer and protects mice from subsequent same-tumor challenge, supporting BCG induction of tumor-specific memory and protection. Adoptive T-cell transfers of antigen-specific αβ T cells into immunodeficient mice challenged with syngeneic MB49 bladder tumors showed that both tumor and BCG antigen-specific αβ T cells contributed to BCG efficacy. BCG-specific antitumor immunity, however, also required non-conventional γδ T cells. Prior work shows that mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) inhibitor, rapamycin, induces the proliferation and effector function of γδ T cells. Here, rapamycin increased BCG efficacy against both mouse and human bladder cancer in vivo in a γδ T cell-dependent manner. Thus, γδ T cells augment antitumor adaptive immune effects of BCG and support rapamycin as a promising approach to boost BCG efficacy in the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
An Analysis of Individual and Contextual-Level Disparities in Screening, Treatment, and Outcomes for Hepatocellular Carcinoma

J Hepatocell Carcinoma. 2021 Sep 28;8:1209-1219. doi: 10.2147/JHC.S284430. eCollection 2021. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the most common primary malignancy of the liver and affects patients of all genders, races, ethnicities, and socioeconomic status. While the causes of HCC are numerous, the primary etiology is cirrhosis from alcohol and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in the United States and from infectious agents such as Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C in the developing world. In patients at-risk for developing HCC, screening is recommended with ultrasound imaging and alpha fetoprotein laboratory tests. In socioeconomically vulnerable patients, however, individual-level barriers (eg, insurance status) and contextual-level disparities (eg, health facilities) may not be readily available, thus limiting screening. Additional challenges faced by racial/ethnic minorities can further challenge the spectrum of HCC care and lead to inadequate screening, delayed diagnosis, and unequal access to treatment. Efforts to improve these multilevel factors that lead to screening and treatment disparities are critical to overcoming challenges. Providing health insurance to those without access, improving societal challenges that confine patients to a lower socioeconomic status, and reducing challenges to seeking healthcare can decrease the morbidity and mortality of these patients. Additionally, engaging with communities and allowing them to collaborate in their own healthcare can also help to attenuate these inequities. Through collaborative multidisciplinary change, we can make progress in tackling disparities in vulnerable populations to achieve health equity.
NICE recommends life-extending urothelial cancer treatment

People with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer will soon have access to a new treatment option following a NICE recommendation. Final draft guidance from NICE is set to arrive on Friday 1 October for the intravenous injection. The life-extending drug, atezolizumab, is recommended for people unsuitable for platinum containing chemotherapy,...
Modeling Cancer Remission Time Data by Means of the Max Erlang Binomial Distribution

Comput Math Methods Med. 2021 Sep 24;2021:9932729. doi: 10.1155/2021/9932729. eCollection 2021. In this paper, a statistical simulation algorithm for the power series distribution, called the Max Erlang Binomial distribution, is proposed, analyzed, and tested for bladder cancer remission time data. In order to present the simulation technique, the EM algorithm for statistical estimation aimed at estimating the model parameters is described.
BRCC3 Promotes Tumorigenesis of Bladder Cancer by Activating the NF-kappaB Signaling Pathway Through Targeting TRAF2

Front Cell Dev Biol. 2021 Sep 16;9:720349. doi: 10.3389/fcell.2021.720349. eCollection 2021. NF-κB signaling is very important in cancers. However, the role of BRCC3-associated NF-κB signaling activation in bladder cancer remains to be characterized. Western blotting and IHC of tissue microarray were used to confirm the abnormal expression of BRCC3 in bladder cancer. Growth curve, colony formation, soft agar assay and Xenograft model were performed to identify the role of BRCC3 over-expression or knock-out in bladder cancer. Further, RNA-Seq and luciferase reporter assays were used to identify the down-stream signaling pathway. Finally, co-immunoprecipitation and fluorescence confocal assay were performed to verify the precise target of BRCC3. Here, we found that high expression of BRCC3 promoted tumorigenesis through targeting the TRAF2 protein. BRCC3 expression is up-regulated in bladder cancer patients which indicates a negative prognosis. By in vitro and in vivo assays, we found genetic BRCC3 ablation markedly blocks proliferation, viability and migration of bladder cancer cells. Mechanistically, RNA-Seq analysis shows that NF-κB signaling is down-regulated in BRCC3-deficient cells. BRCC3 binds to and synergizes with TRAF2 to activate NF-κB signaling. Our results indicate that high BRCC3 expression activates NF-κB signaling by targeting TRAF2 for activation, which in turn facilitates tumorigenesis in bladder cancer. This finding points to BRCC3 as a potential target in bladder cancer patients.
A T cell-intrinsic function for NF-κB RelB in experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis

Sci Rep. 2021 Oct 4;11(1):19674. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-99134-x. NF-kappaB (NF-κB) is a family of transcription factors with pleiotropic functions in immune responses. The alternative NF-κB pathway that leads to the activation of RelB and NF-κB2, was previously associated with the activation and function of T cells, though the exact contribution of these NF-κB subunits remains unclear. Here, using mice carrying conditional ablation of RelB in T cells, we evaluated its role in the development of conventional CD4+ T (Tconv) cells and their function in autoimmune diseases. RelB was largely dispensable for Tconv cell homeostasis, activation and proliferation, and for their polarization toward different flavors of Thelper cells in vitro. Moreover, ablation of RelB had no impact on the capacity of Tconv cells to induce autoimmune colitis. Conversely, clinical severity of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), a mouse model of multiple sclerosis (MS) was significantly reduced in mice with RelB-deficient T cells. This was associated with impaired expression of granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) specifically in the central nervous system. Our data reveal a discrete role for RelB in the pathogenic function of Tconv cells during EAE, and highlight this transcription factor as a putative therapeutic target in MS.
Utility of paramagnetic rim lesions on 1.5-T susceptibility phase imaging for the diagnosis of pediatric multiple sclerosis

Pediatr Radiol. 2021 Oct 6. doi: 10.1007/s00247-021-05188-4. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Studies have suggested that paramagnetic rim lesions on 7-tesla (T) and 3-T susceptibility-based brain MRI are specific features of multiple sclerosis (MS) lesions in adults. OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to investigate whether the presence of...
