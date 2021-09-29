CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detection of Circulating Serum Protein Biomarkers of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer after Protein Corona-Silver Nanoparticles Analysis by SWATH-MS

 8 days ago

Nanomaterials (Basel). 2021 Sep 13;11(9):2384. doi: 10.3390/nano11092384. Because cystoscopy is expensive and invasive, a new method of detecting non-invasive muscular bladder cancer (NMIBC) is needed. This study aims to identify potential serum protein markers for NMIBC to improve diagnosis and to find treatment approaches that avoid disease progression to a life-threatening phenotype (muscle-invasive bladder cancer, MIBC). Here, silver nanoparticles (AgNPs, 9.73 ± 1.70 nm) as a scavenging device together with sequential window acquisition of all theoretical mass spectra (SWATH-MS) were used to quantitatively analyze the blood serum protein alterations in two NMIBC subtypes, T1 and Ta, and they were compared to normal samples (HC). NMIBC’s analysis of serum samples identified three major groups of proteins, the relative content of which is different from the HC content: proteins implicated in the complement and coagulation cascade pathways and apolipoproteins. In conclusion, many biomarker proteins were identified that merit further examination to validate their useful significance and utility within the clinical management of NMIBC patients.

