With your help, Junction City Main Street is among local organizations that could secure up to $7,500 in matching funds on Geary Community Match Day, October 12. Main Street officials issued a news release that said with the community’s support and effort, Junction City was selected to be formally recognized as a designated Main Street community by the State of Kansas. In May, the Downtown Revitalization Committee became Junction City Main Street and a director was hired. Since May, 12 new business have either opened or announced plans to open downtown. Main Street may not be able to claim it was responsible for all the business decisions but thanks to the people of Junction City, Main Street is playing a role in changing perceptions and attitudes about the future of the downtown.

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO