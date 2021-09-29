COVID-19 cases declining in Washington state, less so in Spokane and North Idaho
Coronavirus case rates are declining in Washington as more people get vaccinated, but Spokane County may be an exception. There has been a 25% increase in those who are eligible receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the past month statewide. As of Sept. 27, more than 4.9 million Washington residents, or 76.4% of Washingtonians 12 and older, have received at least one dose.www.spokesman.com
Comments / 5