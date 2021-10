IQOO Z5 is now official in the Chinese market, and as the name suggests, this is the successor to iQOO Z3, a phone that launched in March this year with a 120Hz LCD & Snapdragon 768G SOC. The Z5 brings some notable upgrades such as the Snapdragon 778G chip, a hole-punch design instead of a notch, a bigger battery, etc. The phone is also launching soon in the Indian market, as already announced by the iQOO India. The launch in India is scheduled to happen on the 27th of this month.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO