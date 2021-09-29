Lucerne firefighter to be honored at national event
EMMITSBURG, Md. — America’s fallen fire heroes, who died in the line of duty, will be honored at the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2-3. The names of 215 firefighters will become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices. The number includes COVID-related line-of-duty deaths, and those deaths will continue to count in future years.www.pharostribune.com
