Colorado State

How does Air Force and Colorado State potentially leaving impact the rest of the Mountain West?

By MWC Connection
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRumors have been swirling around college football in regards to realignment. Those rumors have not impacted the Mountain West for the most part, until now. There is significant speculation that Air Force and Colorado State will be departing to join the American Athletic Conference. This news was a bit surprising, considering how the Mountain West looks better on paper after UCF and Cincinnati depart the AAC. Do Colorado State and Air Force know something we don’t? Are the rumors of Boise State going to the Big 12 more than rumors? Only time will tell. but let’s assume that the Mountain West stays at ten teams.

