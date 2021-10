A while back, I had an entire idea brewing up on the run, or the limp, toward the season finish, with an eye on the Draft. The reality seems that the Cubs are a much better team than some of the teams that look like they will draft fifth or sixth. Two things that have played out positively this season have been rather apparent. The Cubs have gotten a huge immediate payout on waiver wire claim Frank Schwindel. Their aggressive use of the Des Moines to Chicago shuttle has given scads of pitchers a chance to shine or misfire. With the July trades, the Cubs pipeline is relatively balanced and nourished. Here is a look at the last few weeks of the season and the 2022 Draft class.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO