CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden hit by both sides for border policies

By BEN FOX, WILL WEISSERT Associated Press
Roanoke Times
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is caught between a hard place and an even harder one when it comes to immigration. Biden embraced major progressive policy goals on the issue after he won the Democratic nomination, and he has begun enacting some. But his administration has been forced to confront unusually high numbers of migrants trying to enter the country along the U.S.-Mexico border, and the federal response has inflamed both critics and allies.

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

Related
talesbuzz.com

Sen. Susan Collins floats GOP support for a debt limit hike in exchange for Democrats abandoning Biden’s $3.5 trillion social spending plan

Sen. Collins floated GOP support for a debt limit hike if Democrats abandoned Biden’s economic agenda. Democrats flatly dismissed Collin’s suggestion as a non-starter. Republicans are refusing to raise the debt limit, intensifying a standoff that’s pushing the US closer to default. See more stories on Insider’s business page. Sen....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNN

What Mitch McConnell is betting on

(CNN) — Two weeks out from a dangerous debt default with broad consequences for the American economy, Mitch McConnell isn't budging. "Republicans' position is simple," wrote the Senate minority leader in a public letter to President Joe Biden on Monday. "We have no list of demands. For two and a half months, we have simply warned that since your party wishes to govern alone, it must handle the debt limit alone as well."
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Biden goes on offensive against 'reckless' Republicans

President Joe Biden went on the offensive Monday with a speech attacking Republicans over the looming threat of US debt default, while pressuring the Democratic Party to enact his stalled multi-trillion-dollar domestic spending agenda. Back from a rare weekend relaxing at home in Delaware, Biden plunged into the most consequential period of his presidency so far. On one side, he faces Republican determination to cripple his momentum and recapture control of Congress in next year's midterm legislative elections. On the other, Biden is struggling with infighting between Democrats over his infrastructure and social spending bills. With the speech calling out Republicans and a trip to Michigan on Tuesday to promote his domestic spending plans, the 78-year-old political veteran hopes to regain the initiative.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cecilia Muñoz
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
WLNS

Biden: Senate filibuster change on debt a ‘real possibility’

WASHINGTON (AP) — To get around Republican obstruction, President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Democrats are considering a change to the Senate’s filibuster rules in order to quickly approve lifting the nation’s debt limit and avoid what would be a devastating credit default. The president’s surprise remarks come as the Senate is tangled in a fiscally dangerous […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Even liberals now see that ‘moderate’ Biden was a mirage

Don’t take the word of conservatives that President Joe Biden is governing like a radical — take the word of the liberal establishment media. Chris Cillizza of CNN and formerly of the Washington Post is known for offering up vaguely center-left conventional wisdom, having spent years doling out daily analytical news wrap-ups that strive for fairness but without any real feel or sympathy for conservative thought. For Cillizza, Joe Biden has long been the “man for the moment ,” perfectly suited to today’s political circumstances. And Biden, wrote Cillizza, “should go all in on vaccine mandates ,” again reflecting Cillizza’s default position in favor of government command and control.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Immigration Policies#Immigration Law#Democratic#Homeland Security#Nbc#Americans#Democrats#Border Patrol#Haitian#Capitol Hill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy