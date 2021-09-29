CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunnison, CO

Do not bring your dogs on the athletic fields

Gunnison Times
 7 days ago

As a fellow dog owner, how great is it that we can be, within minutes, out in an off leash area to enjoy our dogs. And if time doesn’t allow, we have designated dog parks and leashed trails right out our doors. As a dog owner, one place I would never consider taking my dog is the GHS and GMS athletic fields. It is just inconsiderate and disrespectful to take dogs out on athletic fields where kids play, compete, get tackled, etc. I’m sure that 100% of people I would ask say that they clean up after their dog but for some reason we still have to clean up dog poop before practices and games. I am asking the Gunnison dog owners, please do not bring your dogs on the GHS and GMS athletic fields. Have some consideration and respect for our GHS and GMS athletes. Thank You.

