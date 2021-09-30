CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine now available to Cheyenne River residents

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe (CRST) Field Health announced this week that the Pfizer booster to the COVID-19 vaccination is now available on the Cheyenne River reservation. The availability follows the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommendation for the Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot to protect those at high risk of serious complications from the coronavirus, including people at risk in…

