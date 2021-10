The Timber Lake Panthers racked up more than 350 yards of offense while limiting the Dupree Tigers to just 26 total yards in a lopsided 52-0 win in the local 9-man battle of big cats last Friday, Sept. 24. The win boosts the Panthers to 5-1 on the season while Dupree falls to 1-5. The Panthers will host 3-2 Harding County/ Bison on Friday, Oct. 1, while Dupree has Lemmon-McIntosh up next on…