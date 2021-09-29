CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

NAU Freshman Adapting to In Person College Life

NAZ Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time some NAU freshman had a full year in the classroom was their sophomore year of high school. The last portion of their junior and senior year of high school was taken by COVID.

www.naztoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Tribune

UNC football: Freshman to play brother’s alma mater when team hosts NAU

When the University of Northern Colorado takes the field Saturday against Northern Arizona, one family will have a winning situation, no matter the outcome. Freshman wide receiver Jihad Marks hails from Arizona and received a scholarship offer from NAU, his brother’s alma mater. Jihad grew up supporting his older brother,...
GREELEY, CO
Durango Herald

Fort Lewis College boasts largest freshman class in 17 years

Despite coming off a pandemic year, Fort Lewis College welcomed 960 first-year undergraduate students for the fall semester, the largest freshman class in 17 years. “The increase in enrollment is a true representation of FLC being able to offer, from admission to the time of completion, a close hands-on educational experience,” said Lauren Savage, spokeswoman with the college.
DURANGO, CO
tnhdigital.com

The transition to in-person classes: How are students and faculty adapting?

After spending much of the past year and a half attending college classes on Zoom, whether that be from a dorm room, home, or even horizontally in bed, in-person courses are in full bloom at the University of New Hampshire (UNH) this fall semester. While being in an actual classroom setting may be refreshing for some, there has been little to no transition from online learning to in-person. It’s difficult to say whether normally attending classes has been improving student mental health and engagement, enhancing stress or both.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nau
christendom.edu

Record-Setting Freshman Class Eager for Fully Integrated Catholic Life in College

New students from across the country joined Christendom’s record-setting Class of 2025 this fall, helping make it the largest freshman class in the college’s 44-year history. With 163 first-time freshmen and a record total student enrollment of 539, these new students are already thriving, taking advantage of the college’s fully integrated Catholic life both in and outside the classroom.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Harvard Crimson

Khurana Says College Committed to Maintaining In-Person Instruction, Residential Life

Dean of the College Rakesh Khurana in his office in University Hall Wednesday morning. By Truong L. Nguyen. Dean of the College Rakesh Khurana said safely maintaining in-person instruction and dining are the College’s top priorities this semester in a Wednesday interview. Khurana said safeguarding the “health of our community”...
COLLEGES
okstate.edu

OSU College of Veterinary Medicine to Host Fall Conference In-Person & Virtual

Media Contact: Derinda Blakeney | College of Veterinary Medicine | 405-744-6740 | derinda@okstate.edu. Oklahoma State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine’s Annual Fall Veterinary Continuing Education Conference is set to take place Saturday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 7. Fall Conference offers two attendance options — a traditional in-person option and...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Life#High School#Sophomore Year#Classroom#Covid
nau.edu

Lumberjacks for life: NAU Homecoming 2021

Through all the hardships and changes over the past year and a half, the NAU community can come together, celebrate the university’s success and show off our Lumberjack pride during this year’s Homecoming week. Homecoming 2021 will include many traditional events that were missing from last year’s virtual celebration. “The...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
swarthmorephoenix.com

Freshman Falls

I deliver yet another shipment of overwhelming mysteries unsolved by a weary “detective.”. The freshman experience is all that’s on my mind now. Let’s talk about it?!? No reply (I mean, I am talking to you who is me right now) means we are indeed! The mystical pass-fail semester. Every angelic upperclassman has said to have fun in your first semester at Swarthmore. “Take it easy, adjust, and have lots of fun! Of course you still need to study and do your homework, but enjoy the ride.” So, I’m overthinking myself to death. If there’s a club meeting/workshop/free snacks and talks somewhere on campus at 7 p.m. on a Saturday while I have one essay and a billion math problems due on Monday morning, what do I freaking DO?!? If I have fun and put myself out there with other peeps, I’ll be crying myself to sleep at 1 a.m. with the title of my essay and four problem sets out of infinity done. Yes, I should have done parts a through e last week while I was enjoying my me time, but I was heeding the best advice possible. I know I’m developing “study habits” (these quotations are very intentional), but it feels like I spend too much time thinking about balancing my schedule to actually sit down and do work.
SWARTHMORE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
The Daily

Sophomores navigate in-person college

For many second-year students, this academic year feels like their first as they begin to experience what was missing from last year: in-person classes, libraries, sports, clubs, and other events that make up the Husky experience. “It’s awesome to be back,” UW second-year Deniz O’Rourke said. “I feel way more...
COLLEGES
NAZ Today

Flagstaff High Football Loses Against Winslow

Sports Reporter Kristen Chancellor caught up with the Flagstaff High School Football team after their game against Winslow last Thursday to talk about their game and rest of the season. The Eagles are looking to come off their first loss of the season and drive their success even further. The...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
uiowa.edu

College Life VS High School Life: Tips and Tricks

Coming into college, I had a lot of expectations for what life would be like on my own. Whether that be from TV, movies, social media, or my family, I felt prepared to take charge, and make the most of my college life. But the reality is, it’s hard to know what it’s truly going to be like until you get there. I’m not saying my experience has been anything short of amazing, just different than what I was expecting. Below, I’m going to highlight some differences I’ve noticed in my few short weeks here, and try to give some tips on how to smooth the transition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Duke freshman hoopsters discuss transition to college basketball and upcoming season

For many years Duke Basketball has relied on a yearly wave of one and done caliber freshmen - many of whom could immediately make an impact on an NBA roster. Last season, however, the incoming freshman class was more similar to freshmen classes of the past - talented, but not yet professional ready. And without much in the way of experience around them and with a pandemic severely limiting day to day life...Duke struggled.
COLLEGE SPORTS
depauliaonline.com

Fraternity, sorority life recruits in person again

After a year of Zoom classes and virtual campus activities, DePaul Panhellenic held in-person Fall Formal Recruitment this past week. As with every organization, business and industry, there has been a tremendous amount of adaptation in the Panhellenic community to sustain Greek life participation, primarily during the past academic year.
COLLEGES
tucson.com

French-speaking teammates help freshman Adama Bal adapt to Arizona Wildcats

Despite all the changes Adama Bal has experienced since leaving Le Mans, France as a 17-year-old last summer, at least the locker room sounds like home. Three of Bal’s new Arizona teammates also speak French, giving the globalized Wildcats as many francophone scholarship players as native English speakers. Except Bal...
ARIZONA STATE
gc.edu

Galveston College Announces New Student Life Coordinator

Galveston College recently named Randy Graves as student life coordinator, a position that oversees residence life and student housing, including the Abe and Annie Seibel Foundation Student Residences, the Whitecaps Apartments and a number of houses in the vicinity of the main campus that house Galveston College students. In his...
GALVESTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy