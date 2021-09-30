CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Crosswords and cardboard: A day in the life of a Hitzeman student worker

By Sarai Steinberg
Student Life
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese are the words sophomore Sam Schwartz utters every time a student walks into Hitzeman Mail Services. A quick scan of their student ID is followed by a package lookup on the computer, where Schwartz habitually crosses his feet on top of each other in concentration. The phone rings in the background. Colleagues stack boxes in the periphery. Schwartz moves past them with ease to retrieve parcels amidst a sea of alphabetized cardboard. Package secured. On to another: “I can help who’s next!”

