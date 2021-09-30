Crosswords and cardboard: A day in the life of a Hitzeman student worker

Otto Warburg probably would have been sent to a concentration camp if the Nazis weren’t hoping he could cure cancer. Warburg was a Jewish gay man living openly in Berlin with his partner as Hitler rose to power. Warburg was also a biochemist, as brilliant as he was arrogant. In the 1920s, he discovered a hallmark of cancer, now called “the Warburg effect.” Malignant cells are ravenous for glucose, or blood sugar, consuming 10 times more than healthy cells. He dedicated his career to studying this strange metabolic anomaly because he believed it was the root cause of cancer.

