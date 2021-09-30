Corning man arrested on rape charges

Courtesy photo/Tehama County Jail Johnathan Stamper

Corning resident, 37-year-old Johnathan M. Stamper, is behind bars on $500,000 bail for allegedly beating and raping a woman he met in Red Bluff.

Stamper is accused of kidnapping a woman he had met in the Red Bluff area the night of Sept. 23. He then allegedly drove the woman to the Corning area in his vehicle against her will.

“The night turned into a terrifying ordeal when he (Stamper) drove her around Corning that night, and at one point stopping in a rural area of the county and sodomized her in an orchard,” reported the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.

Stamper dumped the victim in an area of the county unknown to her, however, she was able to contact a friend who was able to locate and pick her up.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, suffered numerous injuries consistent with statements she provided when reporting the alleged rape and beating.

The Tehama County Major Crimes Unit and Corning Police Department began an investigation into the alleged rape, resulting in Stamper's arrest on Sept. 24. He was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony sodomy by force, kidnap with intent to sodomize, false imprisonment and battery causing great bodily injury.