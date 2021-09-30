CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corning, CA

Corning man arrested on rape charges

By Julie R. Johnson jjohnson@tcnpress.com
Corning Observer
Corning Observer
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e9fbE_0cCOJVUp00
Courtesy photo/Tehama County Jail Johnathan Stamper

Corning resident, 37-year-old Johnathan M. Stamper, is behind bars on $500,000 bail for allegedly beating and raping a woman he met in Red Bluff.

Stamper is accused of kidnapping a woman he had met in the Red Bluff area the night of Sept. 23. He then allegedly drove the woman to the Corning area in his vehicle against her will.

“The night turned into a terrifying ordeal when he (Stamper) drove her around Corning that night, and at one point stopping in a rural area of the county and sodomized her in an orchard,” reported the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.

Stamper dumped the victim in an area of the county unknown to her, however, she was able to contact a friend who was able to locate and pick her up.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, suffered numerous injuries consistent with statements she provided when reporting the alleged rape and beating.

The Tehama County Major Crimes Unit and Corning Police Department began an investigation into the alleged rape, resulting in Stamper's arrest on Sept. 24. He was booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony sodomy by force, kidnap with intent to sodomize, false imprisonment and battery causing great bodily injury.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corning, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Corning, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Fed up by pandemic, US food workers launch rare strikes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A summer of labor unrest at U.S. food manufacturers has stretched into fall, as pandemic-weary workers continue to strike for better pay. Around 1,400 workers at Kellogg Co.’s U.S. cereal plants walked off the job this week, saying negotiations with the company over pay and benefits are at an impasse. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, a strike by 420 workers against Heaven Hill Distillery is in its fourth week.
OMAHA, NE
CBS News

Biden administration overhauls student loan forgiveness program for public servants

Documentary "The Student Debt Dilemma" in the video player above. Washington — The Department of Education announced Wednesday it would be relaxing requirements for a student loan debt relief program for public-sector workers, a move the Biden administration estimates will benefit more than 550,000 teachers, members of the military, first responders and government employees.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stamper
CNN

Fact-checking Zuckerberg's statement defending company

Washington (CNN) — Following congressional testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen, in a Facebook post Tuesday night the company's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, pushed back against Haugen's allegations that the tech giant is hiding research about its shortcomings from investors and the public. In a 1,300-word statement, Zuckerberg defended Facebook's services and,...
BUSINESS
Corning Observer

Corning Observer

Corning, CA
526
Followers
32
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Corning Observer

Comments / 0

Community Policy