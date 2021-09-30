CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Virus fears linger for vaccinated older adults

By Bill Cloutier - Republican-American
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBronwyn Russell wears a mask anytime she leaves her Illinois home, though she wouldn't dream of going out to eat or to hear a band play, much less setting foot on a plane. In Virginia, Oliver Midgette rarely dons a mask,

Kaiser Family Foundation

COVID-19 Deaths Among Older Adults During the Delta Surge Were Higher in States with Lower Vaccination Rates

Older adults continue to be one of the populations hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Since the start of the pandemic, people 65 and older have been at greatest risk of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19 compared to other age groups, and represent nearly 80% of all COVID-19 deaths as of September 29, 2021, similar to the rate observed in a July 2020 KFF analysis. At the same time, older adults, among the first groups prioritized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, have the highest vaccination rate among all age groups, with 83.3% of the 65 and older population fully vaccinated as of September 29, 2021. Vaccination rates for adults 65 and older range from 71.3% in West Virginia to 95.3% in Vermont.
