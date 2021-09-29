CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Dahl column: With more dark hours than light hours, it is a good time to check to ensure car lights, including headlights, are working properly

By Doug Dahl
Longview Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I’m curious to know if there are any standards for car headlights as to intensity, angle and color. When I drive at night I see cars which have very bright lights (as opposed to just high beams) and some cars with a range of colors (white, yellow and even a tint of blueness). If you can shed any light (pun unintended), I’d be pleased.

tdn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Times-Union

Guest column: Light is on, but no one is home

When I was growing up there weren’t as many medically-diagnosed acronyms to explain one’s differences as there are today. You might have been labeled “not the sharpest tool in the shed,” “the porch light is on but no one is home,” or if you are from the south, “their cornbread ain’t quite done in the middle,” might be an apt description for someone who’s a little bit different.
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie May Be Living In Underground Bunker Or Beneath His Parents' Flowerbeds, Claim Internet Sleuths After Suspicious Drone Video Emerges

The desperate hunt for Brian Laundrie has several internet users convinced the wanted fugitive may be hiding out under his parents' house – either in an underground bunker or beneath the flowerbeds in the backyard. Article continues below advertisement. On Wednesday, rumblings that the 23-year-old could possibly still be in...
HOME & GARDEN
Tree Hugger

Windows Deliver a Lot More Than Just Light and Air

We have said it before: windows are hard. They are particularly hard in northern countries like Sweden, where during winter the days are short and the sun is very low in the sky. Window design in cold climates is a technical balancing act. You want it big to get the light, but you want it small to minimize the heat loss. But there is so much more that windows have to do for our social and emotional well-being. Perhaps that's why they play such an outsized role in the paintings of Sweden's Carl Larssen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
No Film School

What Are LED Film Lights, and How Do LED Lights Work?

LEDs are everywhere these days. But do you really understand this amazingly popular and flexible filmmaking tool?. To use something correctly and maximize its capacity, you need to fully understand it. LED lighting is becoming the go-to for filmmakers of all types at all stages of their careers. But knowing...
ENTERTAINMENT
Montrose Daily Press

The pocket park on Main Street may receive some improvements soon, including Dark Sky lighting. What other public spaces in Montrose need an upgrade?

The tiny strip of walkable space between San Juan Construction and Synergy One Lending is due for improvements, according to the city. As long as the city receives the state department of transportation grant they’re applying for, the changes will go through. Along with Dark-Sky-compliant lighting, the pocket park should...
MONTROSE, CO
SPY

The Best Outdoor Christmas Lights for Bringing Holiday Cheer to Your Yard

When it comes to recognizable differences signaling the onset of the festive season, there’s surely no better indicator than the appearance of Christmas lights. Think about it. Few occasions bring on the festive feeling better than returning home in the dark to a street filled with the best outdoor Christmas lights, whether that’s eave-mounted, multicolored lights, a twinkling reindeer or even a lit-up Santa making his way to the chimney. There’s a lot of scope when choosing the best outdoor Christmas lights for your home. While some people believe the more, the merrier, others prefer a more tailored feel with lights...
LIFESTYLE
midkansasonline.com

Traffic Tip Tuesday: Car lights

As you travel down the road from sunset to sunrise, in fog, rain, snow or sleet, do you know when you should use your dim-headlights as opposed to your high-beams?. In summary, Standard Traffic Ordinance (STO) 165, on the Use of Multiple-beam Road – lighting Equipment, says when a motor vehicle is being operated on a highway the driver shall use a distribution of light, or composite beam, directed high enough and of sufficient intensity to reveal persons and vehicles at a safe distance in advance of the vehicle, unless:
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Good Time#Headlights#Blue Light
The Independent

Otty original hybrid mattress review: Supported slumber at an affordable price

Few items in your home are used as often – or for as many hours – as your mattress, so the importance of choosing a good one can’t be underestimated.But when entrepreneur and Otty founder Michal Szlas began exploring the mattress industry on the quest for his own perfect night’s sleep, he was disappointed with the options before him. With echoes of Goldilocks ringing in his ears, he found memory foam too hot and unsupportive, but springs lacking on the comfort front, and set out to find a happy middle ground – ideally with an actually attainable price point to...
The Guardian

Remote/Hybrid working – Part-time studio co-ordinator to work 14-16 hours per week

If you are currently searching for a part-time studio co-ordination or an administration based role, this friendly team based in Clerkenwell could be perfect for you. Ideally you will have experience within or an appreciation for the arts, design and built environment sectors. This role will enable you to work closely alongside two Directors, assisting with diary management, HR administration, website and database maintenance (uploading information) and general research and development. This role is offered with remote working options (the ideal person will also be within commuting distance of Clerkenwell when required). This role is offered as 14-16 hours per week, ideally working 3 or 4 half days per week (with flexibility). If you are personable in character and have exceptional attention to detail, please apply today to hear more about this exciting new role.
JOBS
Robb Report

First Ride: Why the 2022 Zero FXE Electric Motorcycle May Be the Coolest Way to Commute

If you’re not careful, the march of time can trample you pretty quickly. One day you’re stuck in gridlock and crying into your coffee, the next you’re navigating a pandemic-controlled commute where traffic is overloading computer servers more than physical roads. Though we now live in a world somewhat unrecognizable from a couple of years ago, daily driving is far from extinct. But that doesn’t mean you have to settle for your tear-flavored coffee crawl. There now exists a handy two-wheeled tool that not only makes journeys fun, but can also help you become more eco-friendly and fashion-forward. Meet the...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy