Dahl column: With more dark hours than light hours, it is a good time to check to ensure car lights, including headlights, are working properly

If you are currently searching for a part-time studio co-ordination or an administration based role, this friendly team based in Clerkenwell could be perfect for you. Ideally you will have experience within or an appreciation for the arts, design and built environment sectors. This role will enable you to work closely alongside two Directors, assisting with diary management, HR administration, website and database maintenance (uploading information) and general research and development. This role is offered with remote working options (the ideal person will also be within commuting distance of Clerkenwell when required). This role is offered as 14-16 hours per week, ideally working 3 or 4 half days per week (with flexibility). If you are personable in character and have exceptional attention to detail, please apply today to hear more about this exciting new role.

JOBS ・ 2 DAYS AGO