Biden Betrays Immigrants He Promised to Protect

The latest polling for President Joe Biden is, in a word, bad. And nowhere is he performing worse with members of his own party than on immigration. Quinnipiac University’s most recent survey has Democrats backing Biden on most immigration-related matters by only the slimmest of margins — if that. Fifty-one percent of those surveyed generally approve of the administration’s treatment of undocumented immigrants. The same number approve of Biden’s handling of immigration overall. When asked whether the Biden team has been too aggressive or too lax or whether it’s acting appropriately on deportations, 49 percent of Democrats chose option three.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 23 HOURS AGO