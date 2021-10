North Korea is “willing” to engage with the “admirable idea” of declaring an end to the Korean War, provided South Korea ceases to be hostile, said Kim Jong-un’s sister Kim Yo-jong.Ms Kim was responding to South Korean president Moon Jae-in’s proposal to declare a formal end to the Korean War. She, however, stressed for the “right conditions” to be created first, before a formal end-of-war declaration is adopted.The 1950-53 Korean War had not ended with a peace treaty, but an armistice. This meant that technically, US-led forces are still at war with North Korea.Ri Thae-song, North Korea’s foreign minister,...

